The Bryant Park Corporation has announced the lineup for this year's Picnic Performances, its popular annual series of free concerts, dance performances and theatrical events. The series includes 25 events presented free of charge, running from June 1 to Sept. 14.

As has become the custom for this inviting Midtown presentation, whose formal title is Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, partnerships with major New York City arts institutions span a wide variety of styles. “Bryant Park Picnic Performances is an uncommonly collaborative project that is meant to showcase the best of the arts in New York City,” said Dan Fishman, vice president of public events at Bryant Park Corporation. “I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate New York than to provide a platform in partnership with the many cultural institutions, large and small, that make this city great.”

New York City Opera opens the season June 1 with a fully staged and costumed performance of Puccini's "La Boheme.” Other presenters involved this season include Jazzmobile, Joe's Pub, the Classical Theater of Harlem, and Carnegie Hall. Especially choice events include a concert headlined by the hypnotic drone-rock combo 75 Dollar Bill, presented by Brooklyn experimental music laboratory Roulette on Aug. 26, and the U.S. debut of Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol on Sept. 9, presented by East Village global music nightclub Drom. Harlem Stage ends the season on Sept. 14, celebrating its own 40th anniversary.

For those unable to attend in person, more than 20 shows will be streamed live online.

Here's the complete lineup of Picnic Performances events announced today:

June 1 - New York City Opera: “La Bohème”

June 2 - Jazzmobile: Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra

June 8 - Contemporary Dance: Robin Dunn + Legendary Friends

June 9 - Contemporary Dance: Dance Heginbotham + TBA

June 15 - Contemporary Dance: Terk Lewis + Kayla Farrish

June 16 - Contemporary Dance: Soles of Duende + Josh Johnson

June 23 - Emerging Music Festival: Psymon Spine, THUS LOVE, Katy Kirby

June 24 - Emerging Music Festival: Ky Vöss, Seramic, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth

June 30 - Jalopy Theatre: Michael Daves Quartet featuring Tony Trishka, Yacouba Sissoko, Terrell King

July 7 - Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

July 14 - Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tessa Lark + Michael Thurber

July 21 - Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera featuring The Knights

July 28 - Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective

Aug. 3 - Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II

Aug. 4 - Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir

Aug. 11 - Joe's Pub: Shaina Taub

Aug. 18 - New York City Opera: “The Barber of Seville”

Aug. 19 - New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert

Aug. 25 - Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble

Aug. 26 - Roulette Intermedium: 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird, TBA

Sept. 1 - The Classical Theatre of Harlem: “Langston in Harlem”

Sept. 7 - American Symphony Orchestra: “American Expressions”

Sept. 8 - New York City Opera: “Romeo and Juliet”

Sept. 9 - Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. debut)

Sept. 14 - Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Concert

More information about all shows is available on the Bryant Park website.