Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Enjoy some of the city’s premier museums for free The Museum Mile Festival happens every June... and this year it's happening on Tuesday, from 6 to 9 p.m. The participating institutions include the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Neue Galerie New York; the Guggenheim Museum; Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; the Jewish Museum; Museum of City of New York; El Museo del Barrio and the Africa Center. They’ll all be open free of charge starting at 6 p.m., and many will offer special activities for visitors. In addition, Fifth Avenue will be closed to automobiles from 82nd Street to 105th Street, so you'll also see street performers, vendors and art activities for children. For specific details about what you might see, visit the websites of the participating museums. – Steve Smith Watch elite pop stars hold court in Queens Cultural institutions scrambled over the last few days to postpone or cancel events because of the smoky orange haze that blanketed the city, but it’s full speed ahead for Governors Ball, which runs from Friday night through Sunday at its new location in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Headliners include big names like Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar. But if you’re trying to expand your iTunes library with new sounds, check out Brooklyn-based group Phony Ppl, hyperpop rising star Remi Wolf, experimental-rock band Black Midi and indie artist Snail Mail, who are among the weekend’s various offerings. For the full lineup and information about tickets, visit here. – Precious Fondren

Comedian Catherine says her new show is an “openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical” that examines life as a 30-something woman. Courtesy of Joe's Pub

See live comedy about turning 30, therapy, egg freezing and more Comedian Catherine Cohen says her new show is about entering your 30s and trying to figure out if and how to settle into the next life phase. “I talk about being in a stable relationship for the first time and freezing my eggs and being in therapy and wanting my dreams to come true and feeling constantly unfulfilled,” said Cohen. She says the show is for “girlies of any gender,” but added “there'll be the occasional boyfriend who gets stuck going” and “ends up loving it.” Come for Me officially opens June 13 and runs through June 30 at Joe’s Pub. Tickets start at $35 and the venue has a two-drink or one food item minimum. – Kerry Shaw Catch the final notes of the New Jersey Symphony’s centennial The New Jersey Symphony brings its centenary season to a rousing close this weekend, playing concerts at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark tonight and on Sunday afternoon, and at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Saturday. Xian Zhang, the orchestra’s dynamic music director, conducts the world premiere of “Farah (Joy),” composed by Daniel Bernard Roumain, the orchestra’s appointed resident artistic catalyst, with words by Marc Bamuthi Joseph sung by Becky Bass. Superstar violinist Joshua Bell performs Max Bruch’s ardent "Violin Concerto No. 1," which was on the bill when a nascent version of this orchestra debuted in 1922, and the evening concludes with Igor Stravinsky’s famously riotous ballet “The Rite of Spring.” (If you can’t attend in person, tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for a live broadcast on our sister station, WQXR, which I’ll be co-hosting.) You can find ticket information here. – Steve Smith

Buglisi Dance opens its 30th anniversary season on Tuesday night at Ailey Citigroup Theater with a program of new works and favorites. Steven Pisano

Cheer for a celebrated dance company's 30th anniversary Founded by dancer and choreographer Jacqulyn Buglisi with Terese Capucilli, Christine Dakin and Donlin Foreman in 1993, Buglisi Dance Theatre is celebrated for preserving and extending traditions and techniques of iconic choreographer Martha Graham. It's also treasured for its annual Table of Silence Project 9/11 performance ritual at Lincoln Center. The company opens its 30th anniversary season with a three-night series featuring new works and old favorites, running Tuesday through Thursday at the Ailey Citigroup Theater; further details and ticket information can be found here. – Steve Smith Experience a concerto for amplified bubble wrap I love the music of Donnacha Dennehy, an Irish-born composer who’s now on the prestigious composition faculty of Princeton University, and Tonia Ko, who was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Hawaii. Along with composer Dan Trueman, the ace ensemble Contemporaneous reimagines the idea of what a concerto can be with piano, Irish fiddle… and, yes, bubble wrap. If you haven't been to National Sawdust in Williamsburg yet, make an evening of it, partake of the many delicious options in the neighborhood and hear where classical music can go. You’ll find details here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

Tessa Thompson appears in "The Listener," a new film directed by Steve Buscemi screening during the Tribeca Festival. Courtesy of Hantz Motion Pictures

See Steve Buscemi's innovative new film about mental health helplines