One of those pieces is “This Soil, These Seeds…,” a performance piece by Bonita Jackson. A combination of dance and monologues, the show is one of the first to go on stage at Super Secret Arts. It’s a big change for Jackson, who debuted it several years ago in the auditorium of the Turtle Bay Music School in Manhattan, where she was working as an operations manager.

“Most of the things I've done in New York City have been free: collaborating for weeks, putting on a full-on production and getting paid maybe a stipend of $50,” Jackson said. “To say, 'Hey. I want you to do this piece and not for free, but you're going to be paid for your time. You're going to be paid for your art...'? That is huge.”

While there is a large range for what Super Secret Arts pays performers, depending on their production needs, Singer says the goal is to generally guarantee about $500 a night alongside technical support and rehearsal space.

"A more conventional theatrical environment might be hesitant to produce something, or hesitant to give it a platform, because it's not proven,” Singer said. “They don't know if their audiences like it. They don't know if their donors are going to like it. So our model essentially gives us a little more freedom to just program what we'd like."