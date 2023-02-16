The Brooklyn Academy of Music has announced the lineup for its upcoming “Eldorado Ballroom” music series, curated by Grammy award-winning multidisciplinary artist Solange Knowles and her creative agency, Saint Heron. ﻿Named in honor of a historic Black music hall in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood, where Knowles grew up and found her formative artistic inspiration, the series will feature concerts, films, performance art, dance and theatrical events, produced for the various stages of BAM’s multivenue campus. "It has been a joy to partner with Solange on her latest curatorial feat,” BAM President Gina Duncan said in a statement. “Through Saint Heron, she is reshaping the way that we experience culture in bold, unexpected and experimental ways.”

Dance-music vocalist Kelela helps to kick off the "Eldorado Ballroom" series at BAM in March. Justin French

Kicking off the series in late March, underground dance-music singer Kelela, cult fave Res and multi-instrumentalist KeiyaA will hit BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House stage, celebrating the boundary-pushing sounds of R&B. April brings “Glory to Glory (A Revival for Devotional Art),” a gospel night featuring the legendary Clark Sisters and choral works by pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams, and "The Cry of My People," an evening of jazz music and readings with saxophonist Archie Shepp, jazz singer Linda Sharrock, and poet and playwright Claudia Rankine. The series will conclude in September with “On Dissonance: An Evening of Classical and Opera Works by Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen," showcasing two Black women composers in performances by operatic bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Firebrand saxophonist Archie Shepp performs at BAM in April for "The Cry of My People." Martin Sarrazac

BAM has bolstered interest and support in recent seasons with guest curatorships. Last year’s curator-at-large, the poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib, commissioned performances from artists including Mavis Staples, Mdou Moctar and Little Simz. David Binder, BAM's artistic director, praised Solange in a statement: “This inspiring multidimensional program sets the stage yet again for a profound and transformative experience." Tickets for BAM members and Saint Heron patrons go on sale tomorrow at noon, while tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 21 at noon. Find more information on the BAM website. A complete listing of events follows.

Gospel group Twinkie Clark and the Clark Sisters perform in "Glory to Glory (A Revival For Devotional Art)" at BAM in April. Courtesy Brooklyn Academy of Music