There is currently a vaccine mandate for audiences and workers, and attendees must wear masks in theaters as well. Each theater has its own testing policies for productions. Nik Walker, one of the leads in Ain’t Too Proud, explained to Gothamist last week what the show's testing situation is like at the Imperial Theatre.

"Each show gets assigned a COVID officer or a COVID team, so we have three or four people who are with us," he said. They are tested every day, and if someone tests positive, they are isolated from the rest of the company, contract tracing begins, people they've been in contact with are tested, and they continue to be monitored after that."

He added that, "If somebody gets exposed, there's that incubation period of 2-14 days, and they're really monitoring them during that period to see if the close contacts of the people who've been exposed ... That involves antigen tests, rapid PCRs, lab PCRs, and all sorts of testing. It's a big push, but it's definitely possible."

St. Martin, the Broadway League president, told THR that entering the month of December, they had "84 to 85 percent of the seats in all of our theaters occupied," and the return of international tourism had been a great boost for Broadway. To clarify things for audiences, the trade launched a new website, BwayToday.com, to help theatergoers better keep track of which shows were available or had been canceled.

"Because there were so many false rumors that Broadway was shutting down, we got our folks together on Friday and made that all happen in one day," she said. "We’re very aggressive in our outreach of saying: we’re not closing. Yes, some shows are closing. One day we had five closings, and three of them turned out to be false positives."

Back on March 10th, 2020, as the pandemic was just starting, St. Martin told Gothamist that Broadway planned to stay open until mandated by the city, state or federal government to shut down: "We are believers in the 'show must go on,'" she said. "We have 60-65% of our audience [coming] from outside the tristate area and we don’t want to disappoint them."

In addition to the desire to keep people employed with their productions, the other reason they were reluctant to shut down was because, at the time, if a Broadway production canceled shows voluntarily, it would not receive insurance coverage for loss of income.

Two days after that interview, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended all performances, which did not resume until this fall.