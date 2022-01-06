“Y” Cut Token (1953–1970)

Quarter-Sized Cut-Out Token (1970–1979)

Diamond Jubilee Token (1978–1980) — Note: this one did not accompany a fare increase, it was a commemorative token that you could also use in the system

Quarter-Sized Solid Token (1980–1986)

The Bull’s-Eye Token (1986–1995)

The Five Borough Token (1995–1997)

The first token in widespread use was arguably the most popular of all the tokens: the "Y" cut.

It was designed by Louis A. Schineller, a NYCT employee with a background in graphic design, and according to Shapiro "it was made of solid brass and the size of a dime so turnstiles did not have to be altered." By the end of the token era, they were the size of a quarter.

In 1980, of course, that cut-out was completely eliminated. Why? "Previous tokens had trapped lint from people’s pockets and the accumulated lint eventually clogged turnstiles," Shapiro said.

That "Y" cut was still a favorite of New Yorkers, though, and the New York Times later called it an "icon" of the city. And when there's a winner, there's a loser — according to the Paper of Record, that was the Five Borough Token. When it was introduced in the 1990s, the Times wrote: "It's plain, almost generic. What's there to connect it with New York? Unless your eyes are good enough to read the tiny lettering that identifies it as coming from New York City Transit, this token could be the coin of some minor faraway kingdom." The writer thought they looked more D.C. than NYC, but the pentagonal hole was meant to represent each of the boroughs.

But its real magic was inside. "These tokens were made of a special ferrous metal to make the token slightly magnetic so that it could not be duplicated," Shapiro said. "Turnstiles of the era could detect their specific magnetism, making slugs unusable. It was the only token issued by NYCTA that was never successfully counterfeited."

It's worth noting that along with counterfeit tokens, the token era had another problem: token-sucking, when some would seal their lips over the token slot, inhale, and get a free fare.

By the end of 2003, the token system was fully retired, we were all MetroCard carriers.

Here's the late Richard Hake, with an ode to the subway token in 2003, as MetroCards finally took over the system: