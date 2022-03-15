The historic rink at Rockefeller Center, which is set to close for the season this weekend, has long been one of the premiere ice skating facilities in the city, even if it occasionally produces tourist-induced claustrophobia in locals.

But just because it's getting warm outside doesn't mean you can't find a reason to whirl over to Rockefeller Center — because starting next month, a new roller rink will be opening there.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, the revival of a beloved West Hollywood-based roller rink from the late '70s and early '80s, will be installed in the plaza during the coming weeks. Opening on April 15th and running through October 31st, Flipper's will be the first roller rink at Rockefeller Center since 1940.

During the height of the pandemic, when cities across the U.S. endured various forms of lockdown, a roller-skating revival glided through the country, offering people a chance to get outdoor exercise and socialization in a relatively safe manner. Skating meet-ups, both outdoors and at the few indoor rinks left in NYC, attracted people of all ages and backgrounds. (Gothamist previously spoke to Arnav "Sonic" Shah, who runs Queens skate shop Kinetic Expression, about the pandemic inspiring a new generation of skaters, and his favorite spots to skate in the city.)

"Our goal is to build world-class spaces where everyone is welcome; spaces where connection and self expression roll free, without judgment or prejudice,” Liberty Ross, a fashion model and actress who is the founder and creative director of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, said in a statement.

Her father, Ian "Flipper" Ross, founded the original Flipper's, despite the fact that he couldn't skate himself. It was located in a former L.A. bowling alley, and featured murals on the wall created by Grammy-winning art director John Kosh. Ross released a book last year documenting the colorful history of the venue, referred to as “Studio 54 on wheels” because of its celebrity clientele and presence in the L.A. scene at the time.

"It’s my hope to support the amazing roller skating community and the future of the sport, while welcoming the curious to the freedom and fun that is roller skating," Ross said. "Flipper’s is — and always has been — a place for individuality, experimentation, joy and respect."