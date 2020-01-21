Fitz Gerald goes on to credit his own use of the phrase to something he'd overheard at the New Orleans fairgrounds, where he recalled two stable hands (who he described as Black, though that's not the term he used) were "engaging in desultory conversation."

"'Where y'all goin' from here?' queried one. 'From here we're headin' for the big apple.' proudly replied the other. 'Well you better fatten up them skinners, or all you'll get from the apple will be the core' was the quick rejoinder."

Through racing records, Popik dates that conversation to January 1920, a hundred years ago. But the name of the stable hand has been lost to history.

Popik finds that a shame. He’s pushed for recognition of some sort—for the anonymous stable hands, for the New Orleans racetrack, for Fitz Gerald’s former home and his grave.

"The Mayor's Fund should pay for a proper grave stone for Fitz Gerald, who died in Manhattan," Popik told Gothamist/WNYC. "[He is] buried in Menands, New York. NYC could give him an iconic tombstone as a token of thanks, but nothing has been done."

However, Fitz Gerald has not gone totally unrecognized—in 1997, the “Big Apple Corner” was dedicated at West 54th Street and Broadway, a corner chosen because Fitz Gerald lived in a building there for thirty years. Popik says there was also a plaque on the Hotel Ameritania, installed in 1996, that "was taken off during renovations about a year later and is still missing."

He told us that in addition to the missing-plaque, and the still-existing street sign, "I have suggested that there be a 'Big Apple' in the pavement (like the stars on Hollywood Boulevard, or the books on the New York Public Library's 'Library Walk"). I have also suggested a high tech history hotspot, where tourists can point a smartphone and get the 'Big Apple' story in [different languages]." He says the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers never responded to these suggestions.