Last year right around this time, I had just put the finishing touches on Gothamist's best albums of 2020 list and started working on the best TV of 2020 when my wife went into labor early. Suffice to say, I was a little too busy to complete that list. And while I had plenty of opportunities to revisit some old classics throughout that year of social distancing, I never got the chance to sing the praises of the best series, including I May Destroy You, Unorthodox, Better Call Saul, The Good Lord Bird, Better Things, How To With John Wilson, I Hate Suzie, and What We Do In The Shadows. I'm truly sad I never got to write an ode to my favorite character of the year, regular human bartender Jackie Daytona.

So I made sure I got started on this year's TV list early just in case there were any more surprises in store for me this winter, like say, coming down with pneumonia after waiting on a LabQ line for three+ hours last weekend, hahahaha.

A few notes: if I were being really honest, my sentimental favorite show of the year was probably Bluey, a brilliant Australian kids show that I often watch with my son early in the morning. He loves it because he's obsessed with the theme song (and with dogs in general); I'm happy because the show is never condescending to viewers, constantly has inventive ideas on how to engage your child's imagination, and also occasionally makes me weep (season two is truly the Season Of Bingo).

I also left off two of my other standout viewing experiences of the year, because both fall into a nebulous realm of not-quite-TV, not-quite-movies that doesn't quite seem fair to put side-by-side with regular shows. The first was Bo Burnham: Inside, one of the few intense pandemic relics that I think could hold up over time. And the other was The Beatles: Get Back, which was perhaps the most beautiful, honest and fashionable depiction of what it's like being in a band and hanging out with your friends ever captured.

But otherwise, there are plenty of other great shows to recommend, and below, you'll find ten dramas and ten comedies I really, really enjoyed. Maybe you'll discover something you haven't heard of, maybe it'll inspire you to finally watch a show you've been putting off, maybe you'll have your own recommendations, or maybe you'll just want to argue in the comments section.

(A few notes on methodology: I didn't include any late night programs or talk shows, no reality shows, no web series, no specials, and no docuseries.)