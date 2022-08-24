Ryan Lee Gilbert

Manager, The Mysterious Bookshop

"The Wild Life: A Joe the Bouncer Novel" is by David Gordon, who lives here in the city. It's the fourth entry in the Joe the Bouncer series; the first one came out in 2018. With a series like this, it's sort of reminiscent of what Lee Childs has done with Jack Reacher, it's all based on how compelling of a main character we have. Joe Brody, the main character in this series, he's Harvard-educated and kicked out, he has a military background, he's suffering from PTSD, he turned to drugs and alcohol. In an effort to clean up his act, he takes a job as a bouncer at a strip joint while living with his grandmother in Queens. But his best friend from his education days is now involved in the Italian mafia in New York City, and on his way to being in charge of the mafia. So he loops Joe Brody into some of [this], and you get a really interesting peek into the underbelly of Manhattan and the outer boroughs.

Readers can pick this one up on its own. Writers that do have long-running series, or series-based characters that they keep writing entries for, the best ones understand that people may walk into a bookshop like ours, get to the shelf where they're located, and see that there are all sorts of books featuring this character. So you can always just take one and enjoy it out of order and have a really good yarn. But there are rewards for those readers who do start at the first one.

One book that just came out but is still fairly new is "The Devil Takes You Home." I'm a big fan of writer Gabino Iglesias, I loved his previous book, "Coyote Songs." He's a fascinating writer because he's doing something that's referred to as Barrio Noir. As he defines it, it's writing that combines elements of bilingualism and multiculturalism, and [looks at] social and cultural issues, and issues at the border.

You have a man named Mario and his wife, and they have a daughter, and she's just been diagnosed with leukemia. And I swear this isn't a spoiler, but early on in the book, in an effort to try to save her and get her the medicine she needs, they essentially go broke. And his wife leaves him and so Mario takes a job as a hitman. It's kind of [like] "Breaking Bad" or "Ozark," [someone] getting involved with people involved with drugs that are very dangerous. But you're also getting fantastical elements, because a major element of Barrio Noir is allowing there to be supernatural and religious overtones and sort of magical realism creeping into all of this. So there are some startling scenes of violence as fans of Breaking Bad will recognize, but then there's some really interesting Stephen King and Stephen Graham Jones elements.

Starting last year, The Mysterious Bookshop has put together a collection of what our series editor Otto Penzler and then a guest editor deems the best mystery stories written over the course of that year. We put the first one out last year and this year, we're putting out "The Best Mystery Stories of the Year, 2022" with guest editor Sara Paretsky, who is of course the famed author of the V.I. Warshawski novels, and alongside Otto Penzler she has pulled together incredible stories for this collection. Michael Connelly has written a great story that is featured in it, Jo Nesbo and Joyce Carol Oates are included. There are some less heard of authors that are featured in that as well, and it also has a vintage story that was written over a century ago. We even have a Colson Whitehead story in this collection.