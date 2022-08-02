The inside of One to 13 studios in Midtown might be any fashion enthusiast's dream. The large studio is packed with dresses, shirts and skirts, each draped over anything that can support it until a pair of hands can take over. Around 15 women are spread across the large room, eyeballing every piece of fabric they touch. Some are looping the delicate material into a sewing machine. Others are cutting pieces down to the perfect length. Attention to detail is critical: the final results might be seen on a red carpet or an A-list celebrity.

“This is a very difficult job,” Nay Huang, the studio’s general manager, told Gothamist. The technique is unique, she explained. “You need, like, over five years or 10 years experience to learn this skill.”

The women making the garments aren’t the designers – but they are the ones who make the sketches on paper reality. Huang and seven other women patternmakers have just been featured in “Invisible Seams,” a short documentary about their patternmaking skills. The film, released on Vimeo in May, was directed by documentary filmmaker Jia Li and produced by Jodie Chan, vice president of marketing and communications at fashion label Carolina Herrera.

During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City saw an uptick in violence against Asian people. One figure from the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force shows the number of anti-Asian incidents reported in the subway alone increased by 233% from 2020 to 2021. “Invisible Seams,” which shows how eight women who work in the garment district build community through their shared experiences, is one example among a wave of Asian artists who are responding by bringing to light real stories of resilience.

“I've noticed that a lot of people love to talk about the models and the designers and the glamorous part of the industry,” Chan said. “But often, you know, we don't really talk about the people who are actually making the clothes.”

Li agreed.

“I think there's the misnomer that people behind the scenes are just sort of like minions, doing the work, and that all the creativity is like these designers," she said. "When, in actuality, that process is both sort of front of house and back of house.”