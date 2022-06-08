A little less than a decade ago, cultural advocate LeRoy McCarthy first presented his proposal to Manhattan's Community Board 3 to rename the corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street on the Lower East Side as "Beastie Boys Square."

As part of his ongoing mission to commemorate the city's hip-hop roots with street namings, McCarthy had gathered thousands of signatures to back a tribute to the trailblazing New York City trio (Mike D and Ad-Rock grew up in Manhattan, while MCA came from Brooklyn). Despite some preliminary hiccups, he felt confident he would convince the board of the historic importance of the spot, commemorated on the front cover of the group's seminal album Paul's Boutique.

Instead, he faced sabotage when CB3 voted on the matter without him being present.

"Yeah, they rejected it," McCarthy told Gothamist. "They pretty much thought that it was not necessary… They placed undemocratic obstacles although the application met the rules requirements. I do not know what their reasons were."

On top of that, the community board rules stated that he couldn't apply again for another five years.

Now, nine years later, the fight for the right to rename the intersection is almost at an end. This week, the City Council advanced the Beastie Boys' street naming, along with 78 others. Local politicians said they were confident it will be passed soon.

"We expect it to be called up for a vote in the next few weeks and for it to be passed shortly thereafter," said Caitlin Kelmar, chief of staff for Councilmember Christopher Marte, who supported the name change at a meeting on Tuesday. "Street re-namings, as far as I'm aware, are never a contentious issue at the Council level and are voted on as a package."

Marte told Gothamist that when he first announced he was running for City Council back in 2017, the first constituent email he received was someone asking him to support "Beastie Boys Square."

"The Beastie Boys lived and breathed the Lower East Side as the Lower East Side lived and breathed the Beastie Boys," Marte said. "MCA, Ad-Rock and Mike D put this neighborhood on the hip-hop map not just by calling it their home, but putting it front and center on one of their top albums. There's no denying these guys were punks, maybe not their neighbors' favorite neighbors, but that's what the Lower East Side was and always will be: a home to people who do things a little differently.

"Their unique sound and place in hip-hop history deserve to be recognized by the neighborhood that was so instrumental in their development," he added. "The community can't wait to welcome this street re-naming and it's my honor to just be a small part of their storied legacy."