This year’s theme is “Circus of Soul.” Organizers say they will transform the space "into a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity.”

Headliners Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus will perform on Aug. 26. and 27 at Greenpoint Terminal Market, a departure from Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park, which hosted previous years’ celebrations.

Afropunk, the annual festival celebrating Black music and culture, announced its lineup and a new location for its Brooklyn edition on Thursday.

This year's Afropunk Brooklyn Circus of Soul will take place August 26 and 27 at Greenpoint Terminal Market.

R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is slated to perform music from her Grammy Award-winning project “Heaux Tales” in addition to older hits such as “Bust Your Windows,” “Lions, Tigers & Bears” and “Let It Burn.”

Producer and rapper Flying Lotus, known for his blend of hip-hop, experimental electronic music and avant-garde jazz, will also headline.

Other artists on the lineup include Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$, rapper Vince Staples, rising artist Baby Tate, R&B singer Durand Bernarr, alternative songstress Amindi, and violinist and singer Sudan Archives.

Beyond the music, patrons will also get the chance to experience trademark Afropunk activities, including the Spinthrift Market, which sells clothing, jewelry, and art; and Bites 'n Beats, which will serve up concessions. More activities and local vendors are expected to be announced soon.

Afropunk, which is now held in cities across the globe, has been busy building a name for itself beyond its namesake festival series.

In February, Afropunk partnered with Lincoln Center for “Black HERSTORY Live,” a two-day event at Lincoln Center that celebrated Black women for their contributions to arts. India.Arie, UMI, and Danielle Ponder were some of the performers on the bill.

For a look at the full Afropunk Brooklyn lineup and to purchase early bird tickets, visit their website.