As the journey continues, the set seems to take on new meanings. The party band led by Chicana singer-songwriter Marilyn Castillo plays songs from the past that bring up forgotten memories and generational traumas. Glittering party streamers are mirrors evoking family reflections. Flowers on the tables are a garden for Cindy's dead abuela to bounce through while she whispers advice.

The show's creators, Camilo Quiroz-Vázquez and Ellpetha Tsivicos of One Whale’s Tale, give each character a sense of magical acceptance. It’s an acceptance never found in many families, but one slowly becoming true for younger generations of Latinos.

“The element and the narrative of finding yourself and accepting yourself, despite everything around you with family and religion – it really touches base to who we are as young Mexican-American people,” Gutierrez told Gothamist at a recent performance of “Quince.”

To an older generation, the show extends some grace. Eddie Escoto, age 61, took the hour-plus drive from Jersey City to see “Quince” with his family. He said he appreciated the various levels of understanding each character represented.

“It took me a long time to understand the gay community – I didn’t understand it at all,” Escoto said. “But as I got older, I started to understand a little because I have a friend and he's gay, and he's like a brother to me.”

"Quince" ends with a Selena imitator, an indigenous goddess, a drinking priest and two 15-year-old characters finally dancing together. Escoto said he plans to come see the play again – with his granddaughter.

“Quince” runs through June 19th at the Bushwick Starr; bushwickstarr.org. “QUINCE en la Plaza,” an open-air adaptation, will be staged on Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center on July 17th; lincolncenter.org.