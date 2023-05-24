You can’t miss the gigantic sculpture catching the attention of passersby at the Empire Fulton Ferry Lawn in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The newly installed piece spells out the word “LAND” in a way that recalls a familiar predecessor: Robert Indiana’s widely recognizable “LOVE” installation, but with materials that have a different association — the border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

Since it was unveiled last week, the 30-foot metal structure has provided a distinctive background for Instagram-worthy photos. But according to its creator, Nicholas Galanin, the piece is meant to spark conversations about colonization, migration and how everyday people interact now with land that once belonged to Indigenous people.

“I feel like this work references not only very specific conversations now in New York, but across the U.S.,” said Galanin, a multidisciplinary artist of Tlingit and Unangax descent and a citizen of Alaska's Sitka Tribe. “This work is based on land, care for land, and history of language and land.”

The sculpture, curated by the Public Art Fund, is Galanin’s first public art piece in New York City. Its full title is “In every language there is Land / En cada lengua hay una Tierra,” a reference to the “two colonial languages” that Galanin says have replaced Indigenous languages.

“I wanted to talk about the history of colonization, and the use of language to control and force assimilation amongst Indigenous communities and peoples to the Americas,” he said.

Nicholas Baume, artistic and executive director of the Public Art Fund, says that he’d admired public artworks Galanin had created, including “Shadow on the Land, an excavation and bush burial,” made for the 22nd Biennale of Sydney in 2020, and “Never Forget,” erected outside of Palm Springs for Desert X 2021. When the opportunity to work with the artist arose, he said he jumped at it

“I had a feeling that he would be both interested in and very capable of dreaming up something wonderful for New York City,” Baume said. “So he developed a very compelling proposal that I'm delighted has been realized.”