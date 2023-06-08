If you’ve heard “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy, been seduced by Sean Paul’s accent or even bobbed your head to Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” you’ve discovered dancehall. Even the most casual listener might hear the melodic strains of this infectious style while passing through certain parts of Brooklyn on any given day. Dancehall culture has crept into many different artforms, ranging from music to dance and fashion. In “Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall,” a new documentary opening tonight at the Tribeca Festival, directors Ben DiGiacomo and Dutty Vannier explore how the music made its way from the Caribbean to take root in New York City during the 1980s and ‘90s – and how Brooklyn became established as a hub for the culture. The film highlights how dancers, DJs and members of the Caribbean community built a cultural bridge between Jamaica and New York through basement parties and celebrations that brought together people who were worlds apart.

In their documentary "Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall," directors Dutty Vannier and Ben DiGiacomo help to illuminate the context behind a popular musical style. Courtesy Ben DiGiacomo

DiGiacomo fell in love with dancehall music as a youth in France, but didn’t know anything about the culture associated with it until he moved to New York in 2009. He and Vannier, who had frequented parties in Brooklyn since moving to the city in 2011, initially set out to make a film about the contemporary scene, covering parties like Rice and Peas, where hundreds of people party for hours at venues throughout New York City to the sounds of dancehall, along with soca and reggae The filmmakers quickly learned there was more to the story than they’d anticipated. “We realized that a lot of the older stories were untold,” DiGiacomo said. “A lot of people were telling us, you need to talk to these people, you need to tell these stories, because they need to go beyond what's today. You need to explain where it comes from.” Vannier says as they continued interviewing subjects, a pattern came to light. Everyone wanted to talk about how dancehall music was tied to history and community. “A lot of them start mentioning immigration, their history, their parents, where they are from,” he said. “We thought, OK, that's really interesting – and they all talked about it, so we cannot not talk about it.” Seeking guidance in dealing with historical issues like Jamaican politics and immigration, the filmmakers reached out to Shaggy, who served as an executive producer, and other prominent figures in the scene. Shaggy himself was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to Brooklyn with his mother when he was 18. “We really needed Shaggy, Jay Will and other people to really enforce certain points of the doc, certain points of the culture – to help us make those decisions that are a little more sensitive on what to include and what to not include,” DiGiacomo said.

Co-director Ben DiGiacomo and producer Ramfis Myrthil chat with Shaggy, a Jamaican-born dancehall star based in Brooklyn, for expert guidance. Dutty Vannier