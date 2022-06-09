“He would just wake up and write the song down. It was infuriating,” Anderson recalled. (For the record, she was laughing, not furious.) “Just complete – he wouldn’t change a single thing; that was it.”

The big news from the archive is already making headlines, and when asked for his favorite part of the exhibition, Don Fleming went straight there.

“Overall, probably the 1965 tape,” he said, “the one that Lou mailed to himself – the first demos he ever did of iconic songs like ‘Heroin,’ ‘Waiting for the Man’ and ‘Pale Blue Eyes.’ The tape had never been opened, no one had ever heard it. He mailed it himself as a poor man’s copyright. So that was the big, exciting find, and for Jason and I, we found it right at the end of the process.”

“Jason” is fellow archivist and curator Jason Stern, who pointed out that the archives have way more material than could fit in the library’s exhibition. But, he noted, “the great thing about the NYPL and the collection being here is that anyone can walk right in, go to one of these computers and pull up the Finding Aid, and search through all the collection of tapes and videos, and cue up whatever they want to listen to. If they want to hear that May 1965 tape of Lou and John (John Cale, who co-founded the band The Velvet Underground with Reed), they can pull that up and listen to the audio.”

That audio is startling: some of Lou Reed’s darkest rock numbers, performed in a style you’d expect to hear in a Greenwich Village folk club of the time. It’s also an early example of Reed as collaborator. He famously worked with John Cale and the rest of the Velvet Underground, as well as Andy Warhol, David Bowie and many others.