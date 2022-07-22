His most recent work is a life-size facsimile of a Sweetgreen franchise, including a replica of the eatery’s stylish online order pickup shelf and seating area with a video of a real Sweetgreen embedded in the seats, at the downtown art gallery Chinatown Soup. The familiar "sg" logo displayed outside the gallery has lured in many residents and tourists who were hoping to buy salad bowls.

Through the hard labor he put into creating the exact replica by hand in less than a week, Si said he hopes people who visit his installation think twice about the invisible labor force behind large corporate chain stores.

On the opening day, Si hired five performers to dress up as Sweetgreen employees, with a manager yelling “sweet” and a group of employees yelling back “green” in an effort to garner enthusiasm in a corporate work environment.

“It’s, in a way, a metaphor of the actual [sweetgreen] employees and how they are treated, and the burnout they face as blue-collar service industry workers under this big umbrella brand,” Si said.

The gallery hosting Si’s installation is in a part of Chinatown that some say has become gentrified. The surrounding area is known as “Dimes Square,” a small triangle between the intersection of Canal and Division streets in the eastern part of Chinatown. It's named after a nearby restaurant, Dimes, and the area has become increasingly whiter and richer over the last two years during the pandemic, Si explained.

He hopes that his installation raises questions about the effects of corporate chains entering micro-neighborhoods like Dimes Square.