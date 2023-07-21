Welcome to ‘I tried it,’ a new series where our reporters try novel or trendy experiences in New York — so you can decide if you want to. Since early June, hundreds have been gathering at a Bushwick playground every few weeks to feast on a communal “perpetual stew.” Anyone can dine for free or contribute an ingredient to the stew. Lucky for me, this was happening right by my apartment.

I first walked past a perpetual stew meetup on my way home from the gym a few weeks ago, when I noticed a large banner announcing “STEWWWWW” had been hung across Fermi Playground.

A large banner hung across Fermi Playground in Bushwick lets folks know about the stew. Ramsey Khalifeh

Later I saw this stew was going viral on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and seemingly everywhere else. Annie Rauwerda, the stew’s creator, is no stranger to viral sensations: she’s the creator of ‘Depths of Wikipedia,’ where she posts strange and unique articles she finds on the site. She said she was browsing Wikipedia during quarantine in 2020 and became intrigued by an entry about ‘perpetual stew.’ In June, Rauwerda decided to start a “perpetual stew summer” and host a stew club for her friends. The stew began cooking in her apartment, and Rauwerda and her friends devised a technique to transfer the ever-cooking crockpot plugged into an outlet at home to a mini-generator battery outside. (That’s right – the stew has never stopped cooking.) Through word of mouth, which grew exponentially thanks to Rauwerda’s online following, the stew parties morphed into these large meetups in Bushwick.

Annie Rauwerda, the stew’s creator, says that folks who come to try it "are a rather adventurous and interesting bunch.” Ramsey Khalifeh

Rauwerda was at Fermi Playground on Tuesday afternoon, wearing a white toque as stirred an enormous bubbling cauldron. “The sorts of people that decide to go out of their way and come to contribute random vegetables to a pot of perpetual stew are a rather adventurous and interesting bunch,” she said. Rauwerda explained that the continuous stirring and the boiling temperatures kept the stew safe to eat. She also added that she personally vets every contribution. 'Stew-pendous' To get your portion of stew, you have to RSVP through an email on the club’s website. There, you can also find a written update of each ingredient added to the stew (and some good laughs). I was curious about trying the stew, but also apprehensive of how it would taste. I arrived at Fermi Playground a few minutes before the designated arrival time of 7 p.m. About 50 people were already there, waiting in line to either try the stew or contribute to it.

Hajin Yoo, a co-creator of The Stew, served guests as they lined up. Ramsey Khalifeh

Many came in groups, but I noticed dozens of folks who seemed to be there solo. The FAQ on the stew’s website assures people that it’s OK to show up alone. Participants brought ingredients like broccoli, carrots, sliced bell peppers, bay leaves, crackers and bread to contribute to the stew. The way it works is very informal: You show up ready to eat and socialize, and you can contribute an ingredient if you like. By 7:30 p.m., the line had grown to hundreds of people, traversing the entire playground. Among those trying the stew was Josefina Hernandez, who had just received her own portion of stew in a shot cup. Hernandez has lived in Bushwick for almost three decades and owns a nearby cafe. “This is not just a soup, this is people getting together, sharing whatever they have,” Hernandez said as she sipped her stew from her shot cup. “It’s everybody bringing a little bit of love and sharing,” she said.

Part meet-up, part food tasting, the Stew brings people to Bushwick. Ramsey Khalifeh