The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has appointed Clifford Chanin the new museum director.

Chanin has been a part of the museum since its initial planning in 2005 and has served in a variety of roles there, culminating most recently in his position as executive vice president and deputy director for museum programs. His appointment follows the hiring in August of the museum's current president and CEO, Elizabeth Hillman, who came to the museum from Mills College.

Prior to his work at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Chanin worked for a decade as associate director of arts and humanities at the Rockefeller Foundation, focusing especially on development in the Muslim world. He is the founder of the Legacy Project, a nonprofit organization that documents how societies approach histories of conflict and mass violence.

For the museum, he has curated numerous exhibitions, including “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden,” which served as the basis for a book and a History Channel documentary.

Andrew Senchak, co-chair of the museum’s education and external affairs committee, called Chanin’s appointment “the natural decision” in a press statement announcing it on Wednesday.

“His mastery of the complex history of 9/11 and dedication to this institution is unparalleled,” Senchak said, specifically citing the museum’s growth as an educational partner for law and other government agencies.

Chanin said that as someone who'd been with the museum since its inception, "I’ve seen the obvious growth that everybody has recognized, and certainly have been involved in meeting the growing demands of audiences from around the city, around the country and around the world.”

Meeting demands not envisioned from the institution’s start, he said, has been a source of consistent illumination.

“It’s really been remarkable to see what it is that people turn to us for,” Chanin said. “Of course, you have people coming to commemorate the event itself, and the victims, to learn more about it.”

But, he added, demonstrating how an institution can convey “difficult history” has become a core mission that extends beyond the museum’s walls.

“We have become, for example, a global point of reference for communities around the world that are trying to memorialize a traumatic event in their own histories," Chanin said.