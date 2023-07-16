Want to get into nature, but don't want to spring for (or store) a tent, backpack and other expensive, bulky gear? Glamping might be the answer. While glamping – the portmanteau of "glamorous" and "camping" – isn't exactly a rugged experience, it can “deliver a much-needed nature-focused timeout" to city dwellers looking to escape their concrete confines, says Sarah Riley, a consultant with the Glamping Academy. Husband-wife team Mike and Anne Howard know firsthand how important it is to spend time away from the city: The former New Yorkers traded the grind of urban living for a never-ending glamping and outdoor adventure honeymoon. Having embarked on their journey more than a decade ago, the authors of "Comfortably Wild: The Best Glamping Destinations in North America" and founders of HoneyTrek enthusiastically embrace the best-of-both-worlds advantages of glamping. "You don't need to have experience to go glamping. You don't need to own a tent. You don't need to know how to light a fire,” says Anne. “You can basically show up with your toothbrush and sneakers and go. So it's outdoors for everyone.” But how do you choose a glamping site that's right for you? Here are some picks for the best glamping options in and near New York City, from off-grid tents and geodesic domes to sanctuary farms and architect-designed luxury dwellings.

Ever wanted to spend the night in a shipping container? Now you can! Courtesy NYC Glamping

NYC Glamping (Greenpoint) As NYC Glamping admits up front, "there's no beach, there's no forest," but there is air conditioning in each unit, unless you opt for one of the tents on-site. NYC Glamping is decidedly for those who don't want to stray too far from the conveniences of city living. Guests receive free admission to Skyline Drive-In movies, and NYC Glamping's location on Greenpoint's East River waterfront gives you easy walking access to the neighborhood's plethora of bars, vintage shops and restaurants. Tents with Wi-Fi start at around $150 on Fridays and Saturdays and containers start at $350. You can book online and learn more at NYC Glamping. The Stay at Liberty Farms (Ghent, NY) For big, blowout events like weddings and other group celebrations, The Stay is an excellent option, says Riley, the glamping consultant. Even if you're not getting hitched, you can enjoy The Stay's "canvas cabins," as they call their tents, each of which features an en suite bathroom and a private deck. You have the choice of going more rural by booking tours of the farms or renting kayaks, or you can eat, shop and explore in nearby Hudson and other upstate enclaves. The Stay is located about two-and-a-half hours from Manhattan by car, and it’s about a 20-minute drive from the Hudson Amtrak station. Prices start at $325 a night, and in the summer there is a two-night minimum on Fridays and Saturdays. To book or learn more, visit The Stay.

At the Outlier Inn, you can stay in a dome and later record music in one of the professional studios. George Apostolidis

The Outlier Inn (Woodridge, NY) Musicians and music lovers should consider The Outlier Inn, according to glamping expert Anne Howard, who describes the space as "mostly domes.” But, she says, what distinguishes it from the pack is that they have professional recording studios, which guests can rent. The Outlier Inn is located on 12 acres, 86 miles from the city and is accessible via public transit. There is a two-night minimum, and rentals start at $350 a night for the dome (for up to six people), and $200 for a tiny house. You can book by email or through Airbnb, and you can learn more at their website.

Winvian Farm puts the "glam" in glamping. Pictured here is their treehouse cabin. Courtesy of Winvian Farm

Winvian Farm (Litchfield Hills, CT) Winvian Farm, which is decidedly among the more glamorous of the glamping options, "probably wouldn't classify themselves as glamping," says glamping author Anne Howard. But her husband Mike is quick to add that the unique digs are like "cabins in the woods, which we include in glamping." The farm and woodlands space features 18 dwellings designed by 15 different architects, and they range from more conventional cabins to a restored Sikorsky helicopter, a treehouse and a cottage that features an "indoor campsite." You can bring your own s'mores … or you can do a prix fixe tasting menu at the onsite farm-to-table restaurant. Prices start at around $1,000 a night for the helicopter or the treehouse, with a two-night minimum. You can learn more and book here.

Go glamping on Governors Island and while you may not see the stars at night, you will have a great view of the Statue of Liberty. Sara Fox

Collective Retreats (Governors Island) Collective Retreats has set up a mini-village of luxury tents and standalone dwellings on Governors Island that, according to glamping consultant Sarah Riley, provide "five-star dining from a glamping tent while viewing the Statue of Liberty and New York skyline from a jaw-dropping angle." While accommodations can run anywhere from the $250 range to well over a grand per night, guests can still get that classic fireside feeling with a complimentary s'mores bar. During your stay, you can rent bikes for a trip around the island or hang out and play lawn games like cornhole all day. Those who prefer the "glamorous" to the "camping" part of glamping can get a 10% discount at the nearby QC NY luxury spa. There's also a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with free drinks from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone staying the night – not a bad way to level up traditional camping. You can learn more and book here.

Stay in a newly redesigned cabin at Farm Sanctuary in the Finger Lakes region. Farm Sanctuary

Farm Sanctuary (Watkins Glen, NY) Those willing and able to travel a few hours farther upstate will see their time investment pay off at Farm Sanctuary in the Finger Lakes region. As the name implies, it’s a farm for rescued and disabled animals, including cows, pigs and turkeys. Guests get to commune with these animals, who have made themselves comfortable among the rotating cast of humans on the property. "You wake up and there might be a cow on your porch, or a three-legged lamb on your couch on the front lawn," Mike says. The accommodations on the farm come in the form of tiny homes and cabins, and although you need to become a member to reserve one, that can be done with a $25 donation. From there, prices start at around $250 a night for a cabin and $325 for a tiny house. Certainly a unique experience! You can learn more and book here. Woodstock Way (Woodstock, NY) Woodstock Way suits anyone seeking remarkable natural views and walking access to a pizza joint. While it skews more toward inn or hotel, the Howards consider any standalone structures integrated into nature to be "glamping." One cabin even sits directly above a waterfall, with water flowing under you. "It was so spectacular to be that close," remembers Anne. "You feel like you're in the depths of nature when you can get all the entertainment of a quaint town." Prices start at around $279 a night, and you can book online at their website. Terra Glamping (Kingston, NY) Another recommendation from the Howards is Terra Glamping along the Hudson River, and it's the platonic image of glamping. With canvas tents featuring memory foam beds, Terra Glamping offers access to hiking and swimming, while also being close to Kingston's restaurants and spas. Prices start at $250 a night and you can learn more and book at their website.

Stay in this classic Airstream, and light up your socials. Matt Kisiday