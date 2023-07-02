New York City may be a concrete jungle, but – much like Hawaii – it’s also an archipelago, with beaches, surfing and long stretches of white(ish) sand. With 520 miles of coastline, the city’s got options for almost every kind of ocean-related fun, be that birding or bodyboarding. And while we may not have scenic snorkeling or Caribbean climes, we have arcades aplenty and some of the best noshing and boozing in the beach business. If it’s beach vibes you seek, here are nine spots to consider, all recommended by Gothamist reporters and editors. An added bonus? You don’t need a car to reach any of these. Once you do hit the beach, make sure there are lifeguards before swimming and don’t forget to stay safe in the sun. “Try to go early in the day or later in the day,” says Dr. Jennifer Stein, professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center. It’s a double win: you’ll avoid the harshest rays and the crowds. She also recommends wearing a shirt and sunglasses, bringing an umbrella if possible, and applying sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) every two hours. Seas the day, friends. Coney Island & Brighton Beach

When you get bored of this beach, you can take a break on the Wonder Wheel. pio3 / Shutterstock

Coney Island may be famous for hot dogs and the Cyclone roller coaster, but it also has about three miles of sandy beaches, where you’ll find basketball and beach volleyball courts just a short walk from Luna Park. Families with young kids may want to combine a beach day at Coney Island with a trip to the aquarium, where little ones will love the sea lion show, or the shark exhibit. At Brighton Beach, you’ll find a sweet little playground, right on the sand. For lunch, you can sample authentic Russian specialties at Tatiana, looking out at the waves. Or, if you’ve got energy at the end of the day – and child-free plans – hit up Tatiana for dinner instead, and enjoy the nightly cabaret show. It’s fun and a little fancy, but not cheap: dinner for two could easily cost $200. How to get there: For Coney Island, take the D, F, N or Q trains to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue stop and arrive in about an hour from many parts of Manhattan. Several MTA buses will also get you there. Bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. To reach Brighton Beach, take the B or the Q to the Brighton Beach stop. Fire Island

If you're looking for nature vibes, you'll find them at Fire island. Benjamin Carver / Shutterstock

“All the neighborhoods on Fire Island have gorgeous beaches and unique features,” says digital producer Emily Nadal. If you’re seeking a vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, check out Cherry Grove and the Pines. And if you want to turn your trip into an overnight adventure, try camping at Watch Hill. For a nature vibe, head to Sailors Haven, where you’ll find the Sunken Forest, which has a 1.6-mile trail winding past old holly and sassafras trees and diverse plants. How to get there: The MTA has a special Fire Island bundle that will get you a train ticket, a ferry ride and cab voucher. It’s about $43 for adults and $24 for children, for a one-way journey. Jacob Riis

Jacob Riis is Rockaway's quieter neighbor. Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Operated by the National Park Service, Jacob Riis has long stretches of sandy beach, and a fun boardwalk where you can people-watch, walk or ride a bike. Get there early to avoid the crowds, which start rolling in by 11 a.m. on weekends. And if you don’t have time to pack a picnic, there are plenty of food options, ranging from burgers and poké bowls to Nigerian food from Cradle NYC. You can get ice cream at Davey’s, or frozen cocktails from Beach Bar. How to get there: This is not the simplest journey you’ll ever make on public transportation, but it’s doable, and in the summer, buses stop inside the park. Take the 2 train to Flatbush Avenue; then transfer to the Q35 bus and exit at the Jacob Riis stop. If you’re slightly braver, health and science reporter Caroline Lewis recommends biking to Jacob Riis or its neighbor Rockaway. She says it’s a little over an hour and “very chill” once you get to the residential part of south Brooklyn. Jones Beach State Park

You can get to Jones Beach in about two hours from Manhattan via public transit. Quiet Storm / Flickr

There’s something for everyone at Jones Beach State Park, which spans a 6.5-mile stretch of the coast. The space is divided into several sections and the area by Field 6, on the east side, tends to be popular with families and kids. On the west end of the beach you’ll find the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center, which has a wide variety of programs, ranging from birding events to kid classes about sharks. Admission to the center is free; some programs have a fee. On weekends, you can play 18 holes of miniature golf, and prices start at $7 per grownup. If you’re feeling athletic, try the WildPlay Adventure Park, which offers a zip line and an adventure park. For a more mellow experience, take a stroll along the miles of boardwalk. There are free concerts and outdoor movies at the Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell. When you get hungry, there are concession areas across the beach. How to get there: Take the LIRR’s Babylon Branch to Freeport station, and transfer to the Nassau Inter-County Express bus – you’re looking for the n88. The MTA offers a package train-bus ticket for $21.50. The trip takes a little under two hours from Penn Station. Long Beach

Pick up some sandwiches, check out the local bars and enjoy a shore away from home in Long Beach. Studio Melange / Shutterstock

Orchard Beach is the only public beach in the Bronx. CHOONGKY / Shutterstock

Orchard Beach is tucked into Pelham Bay Park and shaped like a crescent. It has over a mile of beach and 26 courts for basketball, handball and volleyball. For nature lovers, there are miles of hiking trails in the park. At the beach, you’ll also find a snack bar, picnic areas and two playgrounds. The water is calm, and swimming is permitted when lifeguards are on duty. Many folks tend to bring their own music to Orchard Beach, and that, says digital producer Emily Nadal, is what makes the place so fun: you might see impromptu salsa dancing – or join in. And after a day in the sun, you can enjoy a seafood dinner at one of the many restaurants on City Island. How to get there: From Lower Manhattan, it’s about a 90-minute trek, starting with the subway and then a quick bus ride. One option is to take the subway to the Pelham Bay Park stop. From there, take the B29 bus three stops to the beach. Rockaway Beach

Rockaway Beach has it all: surfing, fun, free concerts and more. Dylan Johnson

Rockaway Beach is the overwhelming favorite among Gothamist editors and reporters, thanks to its many fun options for eats, surfing and music, combined with the ease of getting there. We have some big ferry fans in our office. Start your day with a coffee at Locals Collective, where you can rent a board and walk down to the beach. “They have great lessons for kids and adults,” says deputy editor Stephanie Clary. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll have to make some tough choices about where to go. Tacoway Beach is a popular pick, as is Rippers for its burgers (both meat and veggie) though editor in chief Audrey Cooper says the burgers are just as good, if not better, at the Meat Up Grill (gasp!), where you’ll find “the peppermint milkshake is worth the trek, forget the beach.” Daily news editor David Giambusso recommends Seany’s for pizza on the beach and dinner at Uma’s. If it rains and you want to keep the beach feels but stay inside, senior politics reporter Brigid Bergin recommends the Rockaway Tiki Bar. Giambusso recommends the frozen pina colada at Connolly’s, but limit your intake because they go down easy. Last but not least, you can check out a lineup of free concerts at the Sand Shark Bar. How to get there: You can roll on over on the A train, on the Far Rockaway line, and get off at the Beach 67th street stop, which is the most convenient for many surf schools and lessons. You can also take the A to Broad Channel and transfer to the shuttle train which will drop you at Beach 98th Street. If you’re up for a sea-breezy journey, take the ferry. The ride is about 45 minutes from Brooklyn, an hour from Wall Street, and tickets are $4 for adults. New Jersey Asbury Park

Pictured here is Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. David Nevil / Shutterstock

Point Pleasant Beach is fun for the whole family. James Kirkikis / Shutterstock