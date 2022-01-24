Council member Gale Brewer, who served as Manhattan Borough President from January 2014 to December 2021, said beyond the affordability and the location, the most important thing about the Boat Basin are the people who turned it into their full time homes: "What makes it special is the liveaboards. You can have a marina and that's nice, there are marinas all around the city. But the fact that it is a home for people ... that's why it's unique. It's all about the liveaboards."

The community of liveaboards and stayaboards—liveaboards literally live on their boats year-round, while stayaboards tend to use them like second homes or office spaces — flourished in the 1970s and 1980s, with more than 100 families taking up residence at the marina. In those early days, it was something of a divorcés paradise.

"I met my husband there, he lived across the dock," said Leslie Day, who was one of a few single women living at the basin when she moved there in 1975. "And then we had a child, and people started raising families there, and going to the local public schools. And in the winter, we had to park completely to ourselves, which was really nice, even though winters were very hard."

Day ended up living at the Boat Basin for 36 years until 2011, when she started to lose her balance. She called it a life-changing experience.

"We were always there for each other to help," she said. "People started putting gardens on their boats and on the docks. There were so many celebrations. It was just a floating small town. And the other thing is that people came from all over the world, and so we had neighbors from every continent and from every walk of life, people unemployed to fabulously wealthy people, and everyone in between. And so it was an unusual place to be, we all lived together. And oh, God, I loved it."

Although he never technically lived at the marina, Dick DeBartolo kept boats there for over 50 years, and may have been the longest person left there by the time it shut down. In addition to being a longtime Mad Magazine writer and contributor to Match Game and other TV game shows, DeBartolo wrote for a now-defunct boating magazine, using his boats as a part-time office.

"I started testing boats," DeBartolo, who has an apartment at 82nd Street said in an interview. "And over the years, I had probably 25 boats at the marina of different kinds. And I really miss it terribly."

He would host regular Mad parties on his boat, and, as documented in a New York Magazine article last summer, was neighbors with an eclectic array of artists, tradespeople, celebrities (including musician Richie Havens), teachers and maintenance workers. The shared experience of the marina forged bonds between people that would last decades.

"People in New York City, you don't know your neighbors," he said. "I mean, I hardly know the people in this building. So you knew your neighbors and you were there to help your neighbors, because there's a feeling about a boat that you can't run across the street and get something — if you need something, it's easier to go to your boating neighbor. So it made sense that we were a close knit family."

Even back then, the place was a bit of a mess. "The problem was that the docks really were falling apart," he explained. "I always had a theory that when all the boats left, the marina might float away because it almost seemed like the boats were the only thing holding the marina together."