Easter is Sunday and the weather is looking sunny, with temperatures expected to hover in the 50s during the day. New York City is full of ways to celebrate the season, whether you’re looking for an egg hunt or a worship service. Here are some ideas for the whole family to celebrate the season, and maybe spot a giant bunny or two.

Grab your best bonnet and head to the Easter Parade

This annual Easter tradition starts at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and heads north on Fifth Avenue to 57th Street. Participants and spectators are invited to don their best hats and enjoy the spectacle or march along. It steps off Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and goes until around 4 p.m. You can learn more about the route, and the history of the city’s Easter Parade, and the Easter Bonnet Festival, here.

– Kerry Shaw

Hunt for eggs and pose for photos in Hamilton Heights

Prepare to have an egg-cellent time with the entire family at Bunny Wonderland, at Jackie Robinson Recreation Center in Hamilton Heights on Saturday at noon. Kids and parents alike can comb the park hunting for colorful eggs, and dress for the occasion to get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. You'll also get a chance to hop around yourself in sack races, and the free event includes art projects and complementary popcorn. For more information, got here.

– Precious Fondren

Strap on your skates and roll like an Easter egg

Ever seen a rabbit on wheels? There's a good chance of spotting one today at Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 2, where the Easter Bunny (he's everywhere!) is scheduled to skate alongside revelers of all ages on Sunday from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your own wheels or rent skates on site... it's an outdoor facility, so check the weather and dress accordingly. You'll find more information here.

– Steve Smith