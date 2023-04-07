Easter is Sunday and the weather is looking sunny, with temperatures expected to hover in the 50s during the day. New York City is full of ways to celebrate the season, whether you’re looking for an egg hunt or a worship service. Here are some ideas for the whole family to celebrate the season, and maybe spot a giant bunny or two.
Grab your best bonnet and head to the Easter Parade
This annual Easter tradition starts at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and heads north on Fifth Avenue to 57th Street. Participants and spectators are invited to don their best hats and enjoy the spectacle or march along. It steps off Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and goes until around 4 p.m. You can learn more about the route, and the history of the city’s Easter Parade, and the Easter Bonnet Festival, here.
– Kerry Shaw
Hunt for eggs and pose for photos in Hamilton Heights
Prepare to have an egg-cellent time with the entire family at Bunny Wonderland, at Jackie Robinson Recreation Center in Hamilton Heights on Saturday at noon. Kids and parents alike can comb the park hunting for colorful eggs, and dress for the occasion to get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. You'll also get a chance to hop around yourself in sack races, and the free event includes art projects and complementary popcorn. For more information, got here.
– Precious Fondren
Strap on your skates and roll like an Easter egg
Ever seen a rabbit on wheels? There's a good chance of spotting one today at Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 2, where the Easter Bunny (he's everywhere!) is scheduled to skate alongside revelers of all ages on Sunday from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your own wheels or rent skates on site... it's an outdoor facility, so check the weather and dress accordingly. You'll find more information here.
– Steve Smith
Get moved by the spirit with gospel celebrations in Harlem and Greenwich Village
Historic Mount Olivet Baptist Church, on Lenox Ave. in Harlem, invites one and all to a special pre-Easter gospel celebration. The one-hour concert starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and tickets are available here. Or head down to Greenwich Village on Easter Sunday, where the world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir delivers songs of praise starting at 1:30 p.m.; learn more and buy tickets here.
– Steve Smith
Head to Queens for the Barnyard Easter Egg Hunt
Kids and their grownups are invited to the Queens County Farm Museum for a farm-wide scavenger hunt, a chance to see farm animals and enjoy a hayride. Whiskers the Bunny will be on-site for picks and guests are encouraged to BYOB (bring your own basket). It’s Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, and tickets are about $18. It’s free for children under 2. You can learn more about the event here.
– Kerry Shaw
Attend mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral
Everyone is invited to attend a special Easter mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday. The church is offering several services throughout the day; you can see the schedule and register for tickets here. Some require tickets, and the 4 p.m. service is in Spanish. And if you can’t make it to midtown Manhattan, you can watch a livestream of the service at the website.
– Kerry Shaw
Toss some axes with some-bunny special
If you're the type of character who gets wound up tight by the holidays – any holidays – then Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn has got what you need: namely an axe-tossing competition pitting you against the Easter Bunny. Drinks, holidays and sharpened blades: what could possibly go wrong? Admission is free, but you'll have to pay to give a toss; learn more here.
– Steve Smith