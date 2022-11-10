Want to see Janeane Garofalo on stage? Exciting films out of Japan? Elaborate gingerbread houses? You can find all that and more in the days ahead. There’s loads to look forward to. But prepare yourself if you plan to head outside: a tropical storm is likely to cause rainfall on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s looking sunnier, with temperatures expected to hit the mid 50s.

The Best Overall Prize at Gingerbread NYC went to Sherry Kozlowski for her display of the shops in Astoria. Each borough is represented in gingerbread at the exhibit. Photo by Reece T. Williams / Gothamist

Feast your eyes on the city’s best gingerbread houses Top bakers and talented amateurs from across the boroughs will present their odes to the city, as told through gingerbread, at the Museum of the City of New York. The installation is called Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off. It opens this Friday, Nov. 11 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for those under age 20. See Savannah, Georgia – from the comfort of Manhattan If you’ve ever been curious about Savannah, Georgia, good news: the local tourism office is hosting a Savannah-themed pop-up experience at Gansevoort Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music from Clara Waidley, an oyster shucking demonstration, and free luggage tags (while supplies last). And they’ll be serving up Southern treats, including hibiscus lemonade; sweet tea; and ham, cheese and jalapeno biscuits. It’s free, and no reservation is required.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" heads to On Stage at Kingsborough Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. Photo by Gershwin Entertainment

Good grief! See “A Charlie Brown Christmas” See Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and friends in a live performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” inspired by the holiday classic from Charles M. Schulz. The musical is one-night only, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m, at On Stage at Kingsborough. Tickets start at $15 and you can learn more here. It runs 90 minutes with an intermission, and the cast will be available after the show to meet audience members.

The Female Gaze Film Festival kicks off at the Japan Society on Friday, Nov. 11. Photo by Riverside Mukolitta © 2021 ”Riverside Mukolitta” Film Partners

Watch films from Japan’s top female filmmakers Japan’s top women directors, screenwriters and cinematographers are showcased in “The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from Japan Cuts and Beyond.” The film festival runs Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Japan Society in Midtown East. All movies will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles. The closing night film is “Plan 75,” Japan's submission for the upcoming Oscars; it was also a winner of the Caméra d’Or Special Mention Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Tickets range from $5 to $21 for non-members. You can find more information, plus a full lineup, here.

Caitlin Cook and A.J. Holmes co-host the variety show, "Fake Birthday," this Monday, Nov. 12. Photo by Andrew Max Levy