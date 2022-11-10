Want to see Janeane Garofalo on stage? Exciting films out of Japan? Elaborate gingerbread houses? You can find all that and more in the days ahead.
There’s loads to look forward to. But prepare yourself if you plan to head outside: a tropical storm is likely to cause rainfall on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s looking sunnier, with temperatures expected to hit the mid 50s.
Feast your eyes on the city’s best gingerbread houses
Top bakers and talented amateurs from across the boroughs will present their odes to the city, as told through gingerbread, at the Museum of the City of New York. The installation is called Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off. It opens this Friday, Nov. 11 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for those under age 20.
See Savannah, Georgia – from the comfort of Manhattan
If you’ve ever been curious about Savannah, Georgia, good news: the local tourism office is hosting a Savannah-themed pop-up experience at Gansevoort Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music from Clara Waidley, an oyster shucking demonstration, and free luggage tags (while supplies last). And they’ll be serving up Southern treats, including hibiscus lemonade; sweet tea; and ham, cheese and jalapeno biscuits. It’s free, and no reservation is required.
Good grief! See “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
See Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and friends in a live performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” inspired by the holiday classic from Charles M. Schulz. The musical is one-night only, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m, at On Stage at Kingsborough. Tickets start at $15 and you can learn more here. It runs 90 minutes with an intermission, and the cast will be available after the show to meet audience members.
Watch films from Japan’s top female filmmakers
Japan’s top women directors, screenwriters and cinematographers are showcased in “The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from Japan Cuts and Beyond.” The film festival runs Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Japan Society in Midtown East. All movies will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles. The closing night film is “Plan 75,” Japan's submission for the upcoming Oscars; it was also a winner of the Caméra d’Or Special Mention Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Tickets range from $5 to $21 for non-members. You can find more information, plus a full lineup, here.
Have some real laughs at Fake Birthday
Comedian Caitlin Cook co-hosts Fake Birthday, a variety show that features local comedians, Broadway talent, musicians, and more. This week’s slate of performers includes Janeane Garofalo, comedian Chris Turner, Jamie Eblen (of Dear Evan Hansen) and more. It’s on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Asylum NYC theater in Chelsea and tickets start at $18.
Get competitive about sweater weather in Brooklyn
“The forecast calls for a 100% chance of sweater weather!” That’s the prediction from the folks at Talea, a brewery and tap room in Brooklyn. The Williamsburg location is hosting family fun this Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a competition for the most festive sweater. Admission is free, and RSVPs are encouraged. Hot toddies, jalapeno ciders and other drinks cost extra. For an additional $20, there’s a singalong for kids age 3 and younger with an early childhood music enrichment program, Jazz Baby. One $20 ticket admits the whole family to the 45-minute singalong, which starts at 10 a.m.
Check out new plays in “Frenzy Fest 2022”
With a focus on mental health and social issues, plays included in Frenzy Fest 2022 delve into topics such as domestic violence, immigration, suicide, and drug addiction. The festival runs Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at El Barrio’s Artspace PS109. The public will select the Best Play. Tickets start at $17.55 and you can learn more here.