Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts and culture during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom, as well as colleagues from WQXR and All of It. — Steve Smith, Culture & Arts Editor, WNYC/Gothamist Watch films that represent the vast African diaspora

"Exodus" (2022) is among the works by Anselm Kiefer on view now in a show of the same name, at Gagosian in Chelsea. Georges Poncet, courtesy the artist and Gagosian

See mysticism and melancholy through a world-famous painter's eyes "Exodus," an exhibition of recent works by the German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, is so big one coast couldn't contain it. Part of the show is on view at Gagosian's space at 555 West 24th Street in Chelsea; the other part is housed at Gagosian at Marciano Art Foundation, in Los Angeles. Evoking themes from ancient mythology, the Book of Exodus and the writings of E.T.A. Hoffmann and Paul Celan, Kiefer conjures old gods, monuments and ruins in his characteristically haunting manner. Gagosian, through Friday, Dec. 23; gagosian.com – Steve Smith Be astonished by a jazz quartet's fiery flights If you've ever had the experience of feeling so overwhelmed by the intensity of a group's cooperation that all you could do was smile and laugh in dumbstruck awe, you've got a good idea of what to anticipate in an encounter with John Zorn's New Masada Quartet. Playing material from Zorn's Masada songbooks – part Jewish theme, part free-jazz steam – the iconoclastic saxophonist's group with guitarist Julian Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Kenny Wollesen is among the most joyous outfits he's ever led, and that joy is contagious. Roulette, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.; roulette.org – Steve Smith Attend the Broadway debut of a Pulitzer Prize-winning play Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning 2014 play, Between Riverside and Crazy, makes its Broadway debut. The story concerns ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his freshly paroled son, Junior, as they host sketchy house guests and struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent-stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive. (Tuesday evenings and Wednesday matinees are designated as mask-required performances.) Second Stage Theater, Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 12, times vary; 2st.com — Steve Smith

J'Nai Bridges, known for her powerful work at the Metropolitan Opera, sings an intimately scaled recital at 92NY this week. Dario Acosta