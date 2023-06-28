One of the best reasons to live in New York City is that you'll never run out of things to do for free — from world-class concerts and theater events to action flicks and photo exhibitions. (And you do know about the fireworks, right?) Here are some of the best options coming up in July. For “Hamlet,” Central Park is the place to be ... For its 61st free Shakespeare in the Park presentation, the Public Theater is mounting “Hamlet” in a new modern-dress production directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The moody prince of the title is portrayed by Ato Blankson-Wood, nominated for a Tony for his work in “Slave Play” on Broadway, and previously featured in Public Theater musical adaptations of “Twelfth Night” and “As You Like It.” Through Aug. 6, Delacorte Theater; details here. Head uptown for music, exercise, yoga and more at Harlem Meer The Harlem Meer Summer Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with an extended schedule of concerts, classes and fitness activities that runs throughout July and into August. All events are free, but registration is required for movement classes, and fitness participants have to sign a waiver. Through Aug. 20, Charles A. Dana Discovery Center; details here. Go Wilde with Oscar in Riverside Park Hudson Classical Theater Company continues its summer season with a production of “The School for Scandal,” an 18th-century English comedy of errors by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, staged each Thursday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park. The show runs through July 23, and there's one more production to come beyond this one, “Margaret: Shakespeare's Warrior Queen,” based on portions of "Henry VI," Parts I, II and III. Through Aug. 20, Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park; details here. Bliss out to Brazilian music in Central Park The iconic singer Marisa Monte tops the bill in a celebration of Brazilian sounds assembled by City Parks SummerStage in association with the Consulate General of Brazil in New York and Arte Institute. July 2 at 6 p.m.; Rumsey Playfield, Central Park; details here. Discover concerts, dance, film, poetry and more at Lincoln Center Lincoln Center’s expansive, all-embracing “Summer for the City” series – which we previewed in April – has returned for a second season, offering something for pretty much everyone. Highlights among the many free events coming up this month include "Queens of Soca," an alluring double bill with Alison Hinds and Nailah Blackman (July 2); "Freedom Is a Constant Struggle," a staggering post-Independence Day examination of the African-American struggle for equal rights and justice, curated by composer Tamar-kali (July 5); a dance party featuring the Stax Academy Rhythm Section with organ legend Booker T. Jones, who appears beforehand in a public interview (July 12); an evening with L.A. folk-rock band Dawes (July 14); and an extensive four-day showcase of South Korean arts, including classical and pop music, dance, film and more (July 19-22). Through Aug. 12, Lincoln Center; details here.

You'll find music, dance, exercise and more at the newly expanded Harlem Meer Summer Festival. Courtesy Central Park Conservancy

Watch a movie outdoors in Midtown, among thousands of neighbors The incredibly popular Bryant Park Movie Nights series, which is now in its 30th year, has just announced a branding partnership with the Paramount+ streaming platform. Playing in July are "School of Rock" (July 3), "Roman Holiday" (July 10), "Reality Bites" (July 17), "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (July 24) and "Swingers." The lawn opens at 5 p.m., films start at 8, and you’ll need to leave your chairs, plastic lawn coverings and dogs at home. June 12, Bryant Park; details here. Attend a concert or learn to dance in Times Square The TSQ Live series regularly hosts free concerts, DJ parties, comedy sets and more in Times Square's Broadway Pedestrian Plazas nearly every Tuesday through Friday. Musical highlights during the month of July include Jazz at Lincoln Center showcases featuring Winard Harper (July 6) and Roxy Coss (July 27); a set from experimental cellist Brent Arnold, presented by Pioneer Works (July 19); and a Carnegie Hall event with Colombian singer, songwriter and accordionist Gregorio Uribe (July 21). Through Sept. 29, Broadway Pedestrian Plazas; details here. Watch competitive eaters gorging on hot dogs in Coney Island It’s a July 4 tradition, and it’s free of charge, so naturally we’re mentioning it: Nathan’s Famous, at the corner of Surf and Stillwell in Coney Island, will host its world-famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Marvel at the sight of your fellow humans cramming one tube steak after another into their gaping maws … and then find yourself a salad. July 4, Nathan’s Famous; details here. Catch a family flick … with a bunch of other families The "Movies with a View" series returns to Brooklyn Bridge Park for its 23rd season of outdoor film screenings at Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn. This year's festival, themed "We Are Family," opens on July 6 with "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," and continues each Thursday night. The viewing area opens at 6 p.m., and films begin at sundown. Through Aug. 24, Brooklyn Bridge Park; details here. Listen to live music on the lawn in Bryant Park Carnegie Hall is responsible for all four of the concerts Bryant Park Picnic Performances is hosting in July. The lineup starts on July 7 with the consistently fiery Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, followed by the classical-folk mash-up of Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber (July 14); Mexican jazz singer Magos Herrera singing her new album, "Aire," with Brooklyn indie orchestra, The Knights (July 21); and a trans-Atlantic meeting of Colombian and African musicians in the Champe-Soukous Collective. Through Sept. 14, Bryant Park; details here.

Rooftop Films presents "The League," Sam Pollard's new documentary about Negro League baseball, at Commodore Barry Park on July 7. Courtesy Magnolia Films

Catch a movie on a rooftop (or at a park or in a backyard) near you Rooftop Films, a premier purveyor of outdoor screenings, is offering a robust schedule of outdoor film screenings throughout the city throughout the summer, mostly free of charge. An especially rich month of screenings kicks off on July 7 with two outstanding options in Brooklyn: "The League," Sam Pollard's new documentary about Negro League baseball, at Commodore Barry Park, and "The Deepest Breath," Laura McGann's 2023 free-diving documentary, presented with live music by Vines and a Q&A with McGann and freediver Will Trubridge at the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Dates and locations vary; details here. Or, see a movie outdoors on an island with a view Governors Island Arts and Film at Lincoln Center will host outdoor film screenings on the Island’s historic Parade Ground, an eight-acre lawn offering spectacular views of Lower Manhattan. The series, titled “Rule Break­ers and Trou­ble­mak­ers,” is curated by Film at Lincoln Center in partnership with Rooftop Films. Next up in the series is Steven Soder­bergh's "Out of Sight" (July 7), followed by Gurinder Chad­ha's "Bend It Like Beckham" (Aug. 11). Through Aug. 11, Governors Island Parade Ground; details here. Enjoy an intimate encounter with the arts on Little Island Little Island, the artificial floating park and performance venue on the Hudson River at Pier 55, offers a packed summer season of free events running through Sept. 3. The schedule includes concerts, dance performances, comedy events and more in the Glade, the more intimate of its performance spaces, and the Play Ground, the spacious plaza that greets all arrivals. No tickets or reservations are required, making this a choice destination for impromptu outings. Through Sept. 3, Hudson River at Pier 55; details here. Savor dance on film with grass between your toes “Films on the Green,” an annual outdoor French film festival produced by the French cultural institution Villa Albertine, is presenting a range of international selections in which dance plays a prominent role. The festival will serve up ballet, tango, flamenco, hip-hop and more in parks and green spaces throughout the city. Five films are screening in July, starting in Morocco with "Casablanca Beats" on July 7 in Seward Park, and ending in Cape Verde with "Nha Fala" on July 28 at Riverside Park's Pier 1. Through Sept. 8, locations vary; details here. Dance along with groundbreaking R&B artists in Prospect Park BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has been running strong for weeks now, but the specific show that should be on everyone’s mind is coming up on July 8, when R&B iconoclasts Kelela and Liv.e play in support of their newest albums, respectively “Raven” and “Girl in the Half Pearl.” Other major artists playing Prospect Park in July include the regal Malian singer Oumou Sangaré (July 14), reggae matriarch Marcia Griffiths (July 15) and another compelling double bill featuring Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Indian-American vocalist and rapper Raja Kumari (July 22). Through Aug. 24, Lena Horne Bandshell, Prospect Park; details here.

Saxophonist and bandleader Roxy Coss plays a Jazz at Lincoln Center showcase in Times Square on July 27. Courtesy of the artist

Take in an original sequel to a Shakespeare classic Last summer, The Classical Theatre of Harlem had a big hit with its popular and critically acclaimed staging of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” What better for this year’s offering than to learn what happened next for Malvolio, the vain and pompous yet clearly ill-treated steward. “Malvolio,” by Betty Shamieh, revisits the infamous boor – now a victorious general – 20 years after his comeuppance in Shakespeare’s comedy. July 8-29, Marcus Garvey Park; details here. Kick-start your heart with a Bollywood dance class Dancers and choreographers from New York City’s Ajna Dance Company lead hourlong classes devoted to Bollywood and bhangra dance styles, nearly every Saturday morning (except for July 1) throughout the summer. Through Aug. 26, Pier 63, Hudson River Park; details here. Hear classical music under the sky at the Naumburg Bandshell The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts, which are billed as the world's oldest continuously running, outdoor classical music concert series, remain a consistent delight after 118 years – and this season, every concert opens with a new brass fanfare composed for the occasion. Appearing in the series this month are the inventive conductorless ensemble A Far Cry and fiery fiddler Aisslinn Nosky with her Baroque Band. July 11 & 25 at 7:30 p.m., Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park; details here. Catch a musical triple play in Bed-Stuy Nick Hakim caused a stir with his soulful croon in a 2021 SummerStage appearance with Kenny Beats, and now he's back to headline a presentation of his own in Brooklyn's Von King Park, joined by two similarly eclectic purveyors of song, June McDoom and Evan Wright. You'll want to stick around the neighborhood this weekend: Saturday brings MC MIKE’s Young World festival, featuring NoName, Jay Critch, Georgia Anne Muldrow and even more, while Sunday offers a fierce trifecta of veteran NYC hip-hop acts: dead prez, Pharoahe Monch's th1rt3en and Main Source founder Large Professor. July 14–16, times vary, Von King Park; details here. Savor a scintillating slam of syllables The Brooklyn Poetry Slam, an annual celebration of poetry and community presented by BRIC Arts Media, is hosted by esteemed writer and curator Mahogany L. Browne – the first-ever poet in residence at Lincoln Center – with beats by Jive Poetic. July 18 at 6 p.m., The Plaza at 500 Ashland; details here.

Drew Valins, Hamilton Clancy and Pëtra Denison are featured in a Shakespeare in the Parking Lot production of "The Comedy of Errors." Jonathan Slaff