Summer starts in 26 days. But for many, it unofficially starts this weekend. Sure, the season can mean sweltering temperatures, blasting AC, and tourists, tourists everywhere. But summer in the city can also mean local beaches, free concerts and camping, right in the middle of Manhattan. Or birding, swing dancing and roller skating parties. Here are 23 ideas to get you fired up about staying right where you are.

1. Go camping in Central Park. Who knew you could camp in Central Park? Or in Alley Pond Park in Queens? The Urban Park Rangers, a group within the parks department, invites families to pitch a tent and sleep under the stars through their camping program, which has locations in all five boroughs. It’s free, but you have to enter a lottery to claim a spot.

Family camping at a previous year's event in Brooklyn. Courtesy of the Parks Department

2. Take a scenic boat ride for $4. For the price of a cappuccino, enjoy sea breezes and sweeping views of the skyline, while you cruise the East River on the NYC Ferry. Hop on and off along the route to explore fun rooftop bars.

3. Spot Flaco, New York City’s A-list owl. Now that trees have leaves again, it may be harder to find Flaco, who flew his coop in February after the zoo was vandalized. David Barrett, who runs the popular Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert, says that the Eurasian eagle owl has been spending his days resting in the Loch, west of Huddlestone Arch. “Listen for birds like blue jays and crows to find Flaco first, and then look where these birds are calling,” advised Barrett.

Flaco, the owl, spotted in Central Park. Alfonso Lozano del Rey / Shutterstock

4. See movies under the stars. There’s programming for just about every kind of film fan, with sci-fi hits like “Dune” and animated movies such as “Luca” or “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” through the parks department’s “Movies Under the Stars'' series, which has shows in parks across the city, running through July 8. Brooklyn Bridge Park hosts “Movies with a View” starting July 6 at 6 p.m. and running some Thursdays through Aug. 24.

5. Enjoy Free Fridays at the Intrepid Museum. The Intrepid, the World War II aircraft carrier-turned museum, has “Free Fridays” on June 30, July 28, and Aug. 25. Programming changes each Free Friday, but will include the Intrepid Summer Movie Series, featuring ship-themed films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Crimson Tide.” On Free Fridays you can also enjoy “Astronomy Nights,” with family-friendly activities and crafts, plus talks from scientists. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the last entry is at 8:30 p.m.

You can watch movies at the Intrepid Museum on "Free Fridays" this summer. Courtesy of the Intrepid Museum

6. Head to comedy central – a.k.a. Astoria – for some laughs. “I can’t get a cup of coffee without running into a comedian,” said Astoria comedian Gabe Mollica, of his neighborhood. One local show he’s excited to see is “What if This is the Best I Can Do?” from Matt Goldich, a writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” It examines the ways Goldich is failing, “as a man, husband, parent, son, comedian and member of society.” It’s on at local venue Q.E.D., June 21 at 9:30 p.m. and June 27 at 7:30 p.m. before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Tickets are $10. Mollica also recommends the showcase of stand-ups called “QED Presents,” on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. It’s $15, with no drink minimum. Mollica, who has a solo show about realizing he had no close friends, is hosting, “Gabe Mollica and friends” with special guests from HBO, "The Daily Show," and Comedy Central, where he’s working out elements for his next solo show, about healthcare. That’s on July 13 at 9 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 9 p.m., also at Q.E.D.

7. Hit the beach! Fort Tilden and Jacob Riis are some faves among our newsroom and they’re accessible via public transit. For sheer subway accessibility, it’s hard to beat Coney Island — the D, F, N and Q trains all stop there. Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk is also a fun bet via the A train. On Saturday, June 24, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk will host a summer kickoff event with games, arts and crafts, and music. The beach will also have a weekly Rasta Lobstah Jam – a New England-style lobster boil with live reggae music. You can find out about free weekend concerts, food, surfboard rentals and more at the Rockaway Bazaar website.

A beach day at Far Rockaway. Dylan Johnson

Chess in Washington Square Park Mario Tama / Staff

11. Take a boat to Governors Island. Chances are, there’s something you want to do on Governors Island, even if it’s just to stare at sheep. The park has an action-packed lineup of fun runs, art exhibits, poetry festivals, folk music, petanque and more. You can scroll the offerings here; don’t forget to check the ferry schedule before you go.

12. Eat your way through Queens. If you’ve ever wanted to explore Jackson Heights’ food scene but didn’t know where to start, “Eat Your World” can help. It was founded by a former food writer, Laura Siciliano-Rosen and her husband, Scott Rosen, who live in the neighborhood. Today Siciliano-Rosen takes you to some of her favorites: local Nepalese, Tibetan, Bangladeshi, Colombian and North Indian spots. You can sample Bangladeshi specialties like fuschka (fried dough filled with mashed potatoes), or bhorta ( veggie mashes laced with spicy mustard oil), to name just a few highlights. Later there’s often a stop for pandebono (Colombian cheese bread) from a nearby bakery. The tour takes almost three hours, visiting a mix of sit-down restaurants, bakeries and street carts. It’s $70 a person on weekdays; $75 on weekends, and the price includes food, water, and tea. Tours are scheduled on demand; email directly to book. In nearby Murray Hill, Queens – which is not the Manhattan neighborhood with the same name – you can sample a wide variety of Korean food, from BBQ to gimbap. For inspiration, here’s a guide.

Banchan, and Gamjatang, a soup made made with pork neck bones. Heami Lee for Gothamist

13. Cheer for your favorite competitive hot-dog eater. Watch grownups stuff their faces to win the Mustard Belt at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot-Dog Eating Contest. Approximately 35,000 people are expected to gather at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues to see the eaters in action. The event will be televised on ESPN, but watching in-person has all the thrill of a professional sport along with the quirkiness of Coney Island. 14. Go swing dancing. Even if you have no idea how. If you want to get involved in the city’s swing dancing scene, look no further than “This Week in Swing,” a blog started by Eileen O’Donnell about 15 years ago, to keep her friends informed of fun happenings in the city’s swing scene. Now, it’s a go-to resource for enthusiasts of all levels, with event prices ranging from free to about $25. Many events offer classes before they start, so newbies can learn the ropes. “Swing dancing is very inclusive,” said O’Donnell, noting that she’s danced with people aged 16 to their mid-80s. “It’s everybody just trying to have fun,” she said, “and it’s a pretty welcoming crowd.” Two events to look forward to: “Summer for the City, which includes swing dancing, and Frim Fram Jams on Thursday nights near Flatiron.

Looking to start swing dancing? NYC has options all summer. Eileen O'Donnell

15. Go wild with all the free concerts in parks! The New York City Opera, Grandmaster Flash and Carnegie Hall are just a few of the big names presenting free shows this summer. One series is SummerStage, which brings dozens of free concerts to parks across the city. Highlights include a free concert from Grandmaster Flash in Crotona Park in August. Over at Little Island, you can catch Grammy winners and classically trained musicians in their performance series. At Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, you can see free outdoor shows from June 1 through Sept. 14.

16. Check out Union Pool’s “Summer Thunder” free shows. This free summer series, now in its 11th year, officially kicks off June 4 with Poison Ruïn and The Smarthearts. Other artists slated to appear include Joe Bataan, duendita and Sister Nancy. The shows take place Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and runs through Aug. 27. The complete lineup for the rest of the summer will be announced July 18. Events are held rain or shine on Sundays at Union Pool in Williamsburg. You must be 21 or older to enter.

Malcolm Mooney performs at a previous year's "Summer Thunder" show. Taylor Sesselman

17. Finally get to know Central Park. Sure, you’ve seen Strawberry Fields, the ice skating rink and the zoo. But have you gone looking for tulips? Or seen the Glen Span Arch? What about the Great Hill? Have you seen a puppet show at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater? If you want to dive deeper into the park’s history, tour guide Michael Hunt can help. He’s there six days a week, giving tours in the park’s southern areas, with a focus on its design, flowers and the plants. His favorite place, he said, is also the most crowded: the Bethesda Terrace. He said summer can be a little too crowded for his liking, “but each season is gorgeous.”

18. See a former triathlete perform a one-woman show about motherhood. Former triathlete and engineer Anu Vaidyanathan wrote and stars in “BC:AD – Before Children: After Diapers,” a show she describes as “one mad, brown mommy's take on how the definitions of words change before and during motherhood.” She describes the show as “an invitation to anyone that finds themselves slightly overdrawn, mostly obscure and definitely needing the sound of another voice to reason with their own challenges.” The show is on at the SoHo Playhouse June 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and tickets start at around $35.

Anu Vaidyanathan, a former triathlete, now stars in "BC:AD – Before Children: After Diapers." Courtesy of Anu Vaidyanathan

19. Get fit. Did you know that there are nearly 100 free fitness classes in NYC? Gothamist reporter Caroline Lewis explored the city’s free workout scene and discovered that you can try yoga, hip-hop cardio and more through the city’s Shape Up NYC program, which she described as a “low-stakes version of ClassPass.” Basketball lovers may want to mark their calendars for Let’s Get Ready to Rucker on June 3 in Holcombe Rucker Park. There’s something for everyone, including newbies, though the basketball clinics are for ages 11-15. Anyone curious to try canoeing, archery or standup paddle boarding will want to head to the city’s Adventures NYC on June 17 in Central Park. If roller skating is your jam, check out the weekly roller skate party “New York Skate of Mind '' on Thursdays at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace through October 2023. It’s “celebrating the sounds, DJs, and skaters of the Big Apple.” Tickets are $25.

20. See modern art for free on Fridays. At MoMA, the first Friday of every month is free for New Yorkers and features special programming: DJs, films, and drop-in drawing. Tickets have to be reserved in advance (up to two at a time) and guests may be required to show proof they reside in one of the five boroughs. Downtown at the Whitney Museum, Fridays are pay-what-you-wish starting at 7 p.m. Tickets must also be reserved in advance.

At MoMA, the first Friday of every month is free for NYC residents. Walter Wlodarczyk

21. Party at the West Indian Day Parade. It’s at the end of the summer, but for many folks, this annual parade celebrating Caribbean culture is a great way to cap off the season. This year’s West Indian Day Parade is Monday, Sept. 4, and steps off at 11 a.m. in Crown Heights. The route marches along Eastern Parkway, finishing at Grand Army Plaza. 22. Party at Uptown Bounce. Uptown Bounce, the celebration of East Harlem, is back with a series of free block parties presented by El Museo del Barrio and the Museum of the City. The events will feature DJs, live performances, art-making activities and more. The block parties, which are recommended for all ages, take place on Thursdays: July 20, July 27, and Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Uptown Bounce, the celebration of East Harlem, is back with a series of free block parties presented by El Museo del Barrio and the Museum of the City Filip Wolak for Museum of the City of New York