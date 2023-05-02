Nominees for theater’s most visible and prestigious prize, the Tony Awards, were revealed this morning via a CBS telecast and a live webcast hosted by Lea Michele (“Funny Girl”) and Myles Frost (“MJ”) on YouTube.
Among the newly announced nominees, “Some Like It Hot,” the musical adaptation of the 1959 feature film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, is the season’s biggest deal, netting 13 nominations including Best Musical. Top nominees for Best Play include “Ain’t No Mo’” and “Leopoldstadt,” both up for six awards, each.
In some cases, multiple artists in the same show are facing off for awards. Both Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee are nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in “Some Like It Hot.” Likewise, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins are vying for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for their work opposite one another in “Topdog/Underdog.”
Some theater artists received nominations for their work in more than one show. Scott Pask, for example, was recognized with nominations for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for "Shucked" and "Some Like It Hot," while Natasha Katz earned Best Lighting Design of a Musical citations for "Some Like It Hot" and "Sweeney Todd."
To be eligible for the 2023 awards, plays and musicals need to have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023. In all, 38 productions were eligible for recognition this year. The awards will be presented in a ceremony on June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights, hosted by actress Ariana DeBose.
A complete list of nominees follows.
Best Play
“Ain't No Mo'”
“Between Riverside and Crazy”
“Cost of Living”
“Fat Ham”
“Leopoldstadt”
Best Musical
"& Juliet"
"Kimberly Akimbo"
"New York, New York"
"Shucked"
"Some Like It Hot"
Best Book of a Musical
“& Juliet,” David West Read
“Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire
“New York, New York,” David Thompson & Sharon Washington
“Shucked,” Robert Horn
“Some Like It Hot,” Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
“Almost Famous,” Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
“Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
“KPOP,” Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
“Shucked,” Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
“Some Like It Hot,” Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Revival of a Play
"The Piano Lesson"
"A Doll's House"
"The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"
"Topdog/Underdog"
Best Revival of a Musical
"Into the Woods"
"Camelot"
"Parade"
"Sweeney Todd"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Topdog/Underdog”
Corey Hawkins, “Topdog/Underdog”
Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”
Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”
Wendell Pierce, “Death of a Salesman”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, “A Doll's House”
Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”
Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”
Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”
J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”
Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd”
Brian d'Arcy James, “Into the Woods”
Ben Platt, “Parade”
Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd”
Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”
Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”
Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”
Micaela Diamond, “Parade”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain't No Mo'”
Samuel L. Jackson, “The Piano Lesson”
Arian Moayed, “A Doll's House”
Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”
David Zayas, “Cost of Living”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”
Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain't No Mo'”
Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window”
Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”
Kara Young, “Cost of Living”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”
Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”
Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”
Jordan Donica, “Camelot”
Alex Newell, “Shucked”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”
Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd”
Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”
NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”
Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”
Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”
Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”
Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd”
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, “Camelot”
Scott Pask, “Shucked”
Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”
Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”
Emilio Sosa, “Ain't No Mo'”
Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”
Susan Hilferty, “Parade”
Jennifer Moeller, “Camelot”
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, “KPOP”
Paloma Young, “& Juliet”
Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”
Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”
Jon Clark, “A Doll's House”
Bradley King, “Fat Ham”
Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”
Jen Schriever, “Death of a Salesman”
Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, “New York, New York”
Lap Chi Chu, “Camelot”
Heather Gilbert, “Parade”
Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”
Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”
Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd”
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, “Ain't No Mo'”
Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”
Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”
Ben and Max Ringham, “A Doll's House”
Ben and Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, “New York, New York”
John Shivers, “Shucked”
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”
Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”
Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd”
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”
Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”
Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll's House”
Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”
Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain't No Mo'”
Max Webster, “Life of Pi”
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, “Parade”
Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”
Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”
Jack O'Brien, “Shucked”
Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd”
Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”
Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”
Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”
Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”
John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”
Jason Howland, “Shucked”
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, “New York, New York”
More details about all of the artists and shows nominated for awards this year are available on the Tony Awards website.