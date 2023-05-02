Nominees for theater’s most visible and prestigious prize, the Tony Awards, were revealed this morning via a CBS telecast and a live webcast hosted by Lea Michele (“Funny Girl”) and Myles Frost (“MJ”) on YouTube.

Among the newly announced nominees, “Some Like It Hot,” the musical adaptation of the 1959 feature film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, is the season’s biggest deal, netting 13 nominations including Best Musical. Top nominees for Best Play include “Ain’t No Mo’” and “Leopoldstadt,” both up for six awards, each.

In some cases, multiple artists in the same show are facing off for awards. Both Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee are nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in “Some Like It Hot.” Likewise, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins are vying for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for their work opposite one another in “Topdog/Underdog.”

Some theater artists received nominations for their work in more than one show. Scott Pask, for example, was recognized with nominations for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for "Shucked" and "Some Like It Hot," while Natasha Katz earned Best Lighting Design of a Musical citations for "Some Like It Hot" and "Sweeney Todd."

To be eligible for the 2023 awards, plays and musicals need to have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023. In all, 38 productions were eligible for recognition this year. The awards will be presented in a ceremony on June 11 at the United Palace in Washington Heights, hosted by actress Ariana DeBose.

A complete list of nominees follows.