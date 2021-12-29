There are about 8,000 miles of streets criss-crossing New York City, and in its last vote of 2021, the City Council voted to rename or co-name 199 of them. But that doesn’t mean your map app is about to get a big upgrade: most only cover a block or a corner, and the process is often seen as a small way to memorialize a person or honor an institution, historical event, longtime business, or a community with a connection to the place.

To get a street renamed, you have to start with the bottom rung of the city’s bureaucracy: the community board. Each one has their own twists and variations to the process, but when it comes to renaming streets after people specifically, there are a couple of hard and fast rules.

“It has to be someone who's deceased, unfortunately, and they had to make some considerable contribution to the community,” said Queens Community Board 9 district manager James McClelland.

There are a couple of other considerations as well: for instance, at least 50 percent of people living on the block must sign a petition in favor of the renaming, and the location should have some personal or historical significance to the proposed name. If the community board is convinced, they can then propose the change to the local city councilmember, and from there, the legislative process takes over as with any other bill. It has to go through the Parks and Recreation Committee, pass a full council vote, and finally be signed by the mayor.

“You don’t want to name every street after every applicant that comes by, because it kinda loses its appeal,” McClelland said. “It gives people pause to think, maybe they go home, they Google that person if they’re interested.”

The full list can be found in the City Council’s bill, but here is a handful of the people, institutions, and communities being recognized with their own street names this year, and where you can find their signs:

  • Nicholas Heyward, Sr. - Heyward became an outspoken critic of the NYPD and an activist for police reform after his son, Nicholas Jr., was killed in 1994 by an officer patrolling the Gowanus Houses, where the family lived. The intersection of Bond Street and Baltic Street will be named after him, and is just a short walk from a park that bears his son’s name.
  • Elisa Torres - A fixture of the Williamsburg community, Torres fought to turn a grassy patch near the East River into the Roberto Clemente Ballfields. The corner of the park at Wythe Avenue and Division Avenue will now be named “Elisa Torres Way.”
  • D.A. Kenneth Thompson - Brooklyn’s first Black district attorney, Thompson was elected to the office in 2013 after unseating longtime D.A. Charles Hynes. He died in 2016 at the age of 50, shortly after disclosing a long battle with cancer. The corner of Jay Street and Myrtle Avenue in front of the Brooklyn D.A.’s offices, has been renamed in his memory.

