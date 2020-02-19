"Subway car with carpet and soft seats tested here," declared a New York Times headline on May 14th, 1974, the day after the plush-seating subway car debuted underground. Today the report may induce cringes, but back then this news seemed to be celebrated, and the Paper of Record even called the homey new look: "handsome."

Absorbent fabrics aside, the new cars did have some good traits. And it wasn't an unusual move in the '70s to go in this direction, the Los Angeles Metro has long had upholstered seating (which they are finally abandoning).

The demo models were called the State of the Art Car (SOAC) since they were bringing, at the time, “the best in currently available technology” to our subway system. This meant air-conditioning, "low interior sound level," a less jolty ride, and large windows (which were nice for an elevated stretch of your journey). The seating layout was not what we see on trains today—some seats even faced each other and had tables in the middle. And the color scheme was a vibrant red and blue—you can see a full color photo here.