But less than two decades later, in 1988, the piece was whitewashed. The Brooklyn Museum — which temporarily had it on view for a 2017 exhibit — noted that when "the facility became a male prison in 1988 [it was] deemed inappropriate for the incoming male prisoners, the painting was whitewashed, but it was later saved by a guard, restored, and reinstalled in the new women’s prison, the Rose M. Singer Center, where it remains on view."

During the announcement of its relocation, McCray said, "The history of New York City's success is very much about how women contributed in every aspect of the city’s development. But too many of those stories remain untold, particularly for women of color whose achievements were literally erased from history books. I’m proud that this historic painting will be preserved at the Brooklyn Museum where children can see it and know that they too can create works of art that ignite change, expand awareness and fire the imagination."

Ringgold, now 91 years old, said, “I'm looking forward to the people finally getting a chance to see my painting, For the Women’s House, at the Brooklyn Museum."

Agnes Gund, the philanthropist and the founder of the Art for Justice Fund, said her hope is that "we will all see Rikers Island shuttered, and everyone incarcerated and working there soon relocated to a safer and more positive environment." In the meantime, "to promote beauty and healing within the jails," the group will "fund the creation of a new community mural in RMSC in the space vacated by Ms. Ringgold’s work."

In February, the New Museum in Manhattan will open the first NYC retrospective of the pioneering artist's work, called Faith Ringgold: American People. The Harlem-born artist has been working across mediums since the 1950s, perhaps best known for her quilts, and has long examined racial and gender roles and Black history.