Pinning down precisely when and where an artistic style or social revolution was born is a challenging prospect. But in the case of hip-hop — the musical genre and the broader cultural movement around it — scholars and fans point to an unusually definitive point of origin: a Bronx house party on Aug. 11, 1973, where DJ Kool Herc (pictured above) demonstrated his prowess at isolating drum breaks in funky tunes, using two copies of the same record to extend beats for dancing and rapping.
Historians, curators and marketing departments all love a big, round number, so it's no surprise that momentum has been building all year toward the hip-hop's 50th anniversary on Aug. 11. There's a lot going on in and around the city leading up to that crucial date and beyond... and that's not even counting local performances by touring acts like T-Pain (July 11), Drake and 21 Savage (July 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 26), Killer Mike (July 20) and 50 Cent (Aug. 9 & 10).
Here are some Hip-Hop@50 highlights you won't want to miss. We'll also urge everyone to keep an eye on the website for the Universal Hip-Hop Museum; it's due to open in 2024, but details of late-breaking events like an Aug. 11 block party should arrive in the weeks ahead.
'Hip-Hop at 50' by Janette Beckman
Now on view at The Seaport, this expansive exhibition showcases iconic images captured by British-born photographer Janette Beckman, who arrived in New York in 1983 and instantly made an impression with her shots of stars like Run DMC, Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa and LL Cool J. Presented as part of the citywide Photoville festival, the show is displayed in windows at 22 Fulton St.
Through Oct. 31, 22 Fulton St., The Seaport; details here.
'Bronx Hip-Hop Walk: 50 Years of Rebellion!'
Hip-hop might have started out as a form of celebration, but it didn't take long to become a force for liberation. In a series of walking tours through the Bronx, taking in sites significant to the birth and development of hip-hop art and culture, Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation will focus on hip-hop as a chronicle of working-class life and as a conduit for efforts at social change. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
July 8, July 22 & Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., East 149th St. and Grand Concourse; details here.
'Ladies Night: Women Who Shaped Hip-Hop in New York City'
If you'll allow us to blow our own air horn for a moment, we'll take this opportunity to invite everyone out for a very special celebration at The Greene Space, the intimate culture and current events venue operated by New York Public Radio. We're focusing on the contributions women have made to hip-hop, from the early days to right here and now. Join us for a panel discussion moderated by journalist Clover Hope — featuring Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd-McPhee, dancer Ana Garcia (a.k.a. Rokafella) and Bronx MC Connie Diiamond — and stick around for a DJ set afterward.
July 12 at 7 p.m., The Greene Space; details here.
City Parks SummerStage in Bed-Stuy
Hip-hop artists are scattered throughout this three-day affair in Bed-Stuy's Von King Park, which starts with a concert headlined by Nick Hakim next Friday, and continues with MC MIKE’s Young World festival, which includes NoName and Jay Critch among others, on Saturday. The serious heat arrives on Sunday, with a fierce trifecta of veteran NYC hip-hop acts — dead prez, Pharoahe Monch's th1rt3en and Main Source founder Large Professor — plus live graffiti art by James Top.
July 14–16, times vary, Von King Park; details here.
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!'
We're not gonna lie, tickets to this luxe showcase for hip-hop royalty won't come cheap. But what a lineup! You'll hear from rap icons like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim and Slick Rick, old-school legends including Roxanne Shante, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Shan, and even more. Ounce for ounce, this a premium event in a palatial setting.
July 21 at 8 p.m., Radio City Music Hall; details here.
'Flavors' with DJ Spinna
Brooklyn-born hip-hop and deep house producer and Apple Music tastemaker DJ Spinna presents an outdoor edition of his popular '90s-themed dance party Flavors in a summer series hosted by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. He's joined by Grand Puba, formerly of elite New Rochelle squad Brand Nubian.
July 28 at 5 p.m., The Plaza at 300 Ashland Pl.; details here.
Landmark Festival
This two-day Harlem affair spans the gamut of creative expression in hip-hop, including live music and DJs as well as dance events and street art demonstrations. Featured acts include such venerated figures as Grand Wizzard Theodore, Large Professor and Money Mike.
July 29 & 30 at 1 p.m., Exodus Productions; details here.
'Real Rap: Hip-Hop Star Power on Screen'
Hip-hop got its start on the streets, but didn't take long to make its mark on the screens, and the Museum of Modern Art is celebrating the genre's celluloid potency with a series of screenings starting on July 28 with "New Jack City" and running into the fall months. Other movies featured include "Belly," "Barbershop," "House Party" and "Poetic Justice." (Bonuses included with the cost of admission: air conditioning and indoor plumbing.)
July 29-Oct. 21, times vary, Museum of Modern Art; details here.
'Birth of a Culture' in Crotona Park
Hosted by City Parks SummerStage in the borough where hip-hop was born, this four-hour free event showcases headliner Grandmaster Flash, among the most iconic figures in rap history and a progenitor of conscious content. The show also features live graffiti art from James Top.
Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., Crotona Park; details here.
Rock the Bells Festival
This year’s Rock the Bells lineup offers an eye-popping array of megastars, representing all of rap's various various genres and styles. In addition to a newly confirmed appearance by Rock the Bells founder LL Cool J, the festival includes Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Ludacris, De La Soul, Slick Rick, Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa, Yo-Yo, Redman, Method Man, Roxanne Shanté, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, MC Sha-Rock, Boot Camp Clik and Swizz Beatz. In addition to celebrating the music, the festival will also host activities that highlight the impact of hip-hop on fashion, art and food.
Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., Forest Hills Stadium; details here.
SummerStage 'Hip-Hop 50 Special Edition'
SummerStage has already offered a couple of events honoring hip-hop’s 50th birthday this summer, and that'll continue into August. One event that should be at the top of people’s minds is Hip-Hop 50 Special Edition, a free party that will bring patrons to Coney Island Amphitheater on Aug. 6 to see a laundry list of artists, curated by Brooklyn rapper Special Ed. The lineup represents the underground scene of hip hop including Buckshot of Black Moon, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Sweet Tee, Spark D and Nice N Smooth. The night will be hosted by Ralph McDaniels, founder of the groundbreaking public television show “Video Music Box.”
Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., Coney Island Amphitheater; details here.
Hip-Hop Week at Lincoln Center
The biggest draws during this sequence of free events, presented as part of Lincoln Center's generous "Summer for the City" festival, are bound to be the two concerts featuring Rakim, a.k.a. “The God M.C.,” arguably the first superstar rapper and unquestionably a venerated elder statesman. He'll perform alongside fellow legend Big Daddy Kane in a "live mixtape" event on Aug. 9, and then return on Aug. 12 for a showcase featuring Rapsody and other special guests. One more must-see event is the New York City live debut of Brazilian genius Arthur Verocai, who will be joined by a full orchestra to perform his 1972 self-titled album that later yielded samples for tracks by MF DOOM, Ludacris, Common, Action Bronson and many more. Other events highlight hip-hop dance and youth groups; plan to pay a few visits.
Aug. 9-12, times vary, Lincoln Center; details here.
'Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium'
What better way to celebrate the genre than with a large-scale party in the borough where it was born? That's the idea behind Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium, coming up on the actual anniversary. Thousands of fans will convene to see hip-hop heavyweights in a lineup spanning across decades and regions, including Run D.M.C., Lil’ Wayne, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg as headliners. Other key acts on the bill include Eve, Lil Kim, Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick, Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.
Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., Yankee Stadium; details here.
BRIC’s Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend
On the actual weekend of hip-hop’s 50th birthday, the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! series will fill up Prospect Park's Lena Horne Bandshell with two evenings of music and film. On Aug. 11, southern rapper Kari Faux and legendary combo Digable Planets will headline back-to-back sets, showcasing the overlooked alternative side of rap music. Expect to hear classic songs like “Rebirth of the Slick,” and “Where I’m From” from Digable Planets, while Kari Faux performs songs like “No Small Talk” and cuts from her latest project. Then on Aug. 12, BRIC screens the classic 2002 film “Brown Sugar.” Like all Celebrate Brooklyn! events, these shows are free, but an RSVP is encouraged and might earn you VIP seating.
Aug. 11 & 12 at 6 p.m., Lena Horne Bandshell, Prospect Park; details here.
Genius 'IQ/BBQ'
Genius, the digital-media platform where thousands of song lyrics are eagerly annotated by artists and fans, is bringing back its IQ/BBQ live concert and end-of-summer celebration this year, taking over the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, Queens on Aug. 19 to salute the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. In addition to celebrating the big hip-hop anniversary, there will also be performances from emerging and established artists across genres. Attendees can also expect to enjoy “lyric-inspired” dishes from New York City-based food trucks. Genius IQ/BBQ is a 21+ event, free with RSVP, and more details will be announced soon.
Aug. 19, Knockdown Center; details here.