Pinning down precisely when and where an artistic style or social revolution was born is a challenging prospect. But in the case of hip-hop — the musical genre and the broader cultural movement around it — scholars and fans point to an unusually definitive point of origin: a Bronx house party on Aug. 11, 1973, where DJ Kool Herc (pictured above) demonstrated his prowess at isolating drum breaks in funky tunes, using two copies of the same record to extend beats for dancing and rapping.

Historians, curators and marketing departments all love a big, round number, so it's no surprise that momentum has been building all year toward the hip-hop's 50th anniversary on Aug. 11. There's a lot going on in and around the city leading up to that crucial date and beyond... and that's not even counting local performances by touring acts like T-Pain (July 11), Drake and 21 Savage (July 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 26), Killer Mike (July 20) and 50 Cent (Aug. 9 & 10).

Here are some Hip-Hop@50 highlights you won't want to miss. We'll also urge everyone to keep an eye on the website for the Universal Hip-Hop Museum; it's due to open in 2024, but details of late-breaking events like an Aug. 11 block party should arrive in the weeks ahead.

'Hip-Hop at 50' by Janette Beckman

Now on view at The Seaport, this expansive exhibition showcases iconic images captured by British-born photographer Janette Beckman, who arrived in New York in 1983 and instantly made an impression with her shots of stars like Run DMC, Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa and LL Cool J. Presented as part of the citywide Photoville festival, the show is displayed in windows at 22 Fulton St.

Through Oct. 31, 22 Fulton St., The Seaport; details here.

'Bronx Hip-Hop Walk: 50 Years of Rebellion!'

Hip-hop might have started out as a form of celebration, but it didn't take long to become a force for liberation. In a series of walking tours through the Bronx, taking in sites significant to the birth and development of hip-hop art and culture, Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation will focus on hip-hop as a chronicle of working-class life and as a conduit for efforts at social change. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

July 8, July 22 & Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., East 149th St. and Grand Concourse; details here.

'Ladies Night: Women Who Shaped Hip-Hop in New York City'

If you'll allow us to blow our own air horn for a moment, we'll take this opportunity to invite everyone out for a very special celebration at The Greene Space, the intimate culture and current events venue operated by New York Public Radio. We're focusing on the contributions women have made to hip-hop, from the early days to right here and now. Join us for a panel discussion moderated by journalist Clover Hope — featuring Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd-McPhee, dancer Ana Garcia (a.k.a. Rokafella) and Bronx MC Connie Diiamond — and stick around for a DJ set afterward.

July 12 at 7 p.m., The Greene Space; details here.

City Parks SummerStage in Bed-Stuy

Hip-hop artists are scattered throughout this three-day affair in Bed-Stuy's Von King Park, which starts with a concert headlined by Nick Hakim next Friday, and continues with MC MIKE’s Young World festival, which includes NoName and Jay Critch among others, on Saturday. The serious heat arrives on Sunday, with a fierce trifecta of veteran NYC hip-hop acts — dead prez, Pharoahe Monch's th1rt3en and Main Source founder Large Professor — plus live graffiti art by James Top.

July 14–16, times vary, Von King Park; details here.

DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!'

We're not gonna lie, tickets to this luxe showcase for hip-hop royalty won't come cheap. But what a lineup! You'll hear from rap icons like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim and Slick Rick, old-school legends including Roxanne Shante, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Shan, and even more. Ounce for ounce, this a premium event in a palatial setting.

July 21 at 8 p.m., Radio City Music Hall; details here.

'Flavors' with DJ Spinna

Brooklyn-born hip-hop and deep house producer and Apple Music tastemaker DJ Spinna presents an outdoor edition of his popular '90s-themed dance party Flavors in a summer series hosted by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. He's joined by Grand Puba, formerly of elite New Rochelle squad Brand Nubian.

July 28 at 5 p.m., The Plaza at 300 Ashland Pl.; details here.

Landmark Festival

This two-day Harlem affair spans the gamut of creative expression in hip-hop, including live music and DJs as well as dance events and street art demonstrations. Featured acts include such venerated figures as Grand Wizzard Theodore, Large Professor and Money Mike.

July 29 & 30 at 1 p.m., Exodus Productions; details here.