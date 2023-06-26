The official Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration attracts the most attention in New York City, but there’s plenty more going on in and around town during the week leading up to Independence Day – starting tomorrow, in fact. Here’s a concise list of some freedom-celebrating destinations, gatherings and activities.
Fort Totten Park Independence Day Celebration
Fort Totten Park gets a jump on celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks display by the renowned Grucci family tomorrow night – the first to be mounted here in three years. Admission is free, gates open at 5 p.m., food trucks will be available on site and activities start at 6.
June 27, 6-9 p.m., Fort Totten Park, Bayside; details here.
Astoria Park Independence Day Celebration
You’ve got a choice of where to go to enjoy this year’s 39th annual Astoria Park fireworks show. The obvious option is Astoria Park itself, where a live performance by the Swingtime Big Band at 7:30 p.m.. precedes a fiery display by the busy Grucci family. Or you view the same show from a different perspective at the East River Picnic Area on Randall’s Island, where a fitness class and a Caribbean dance lesson set the stage for the celebration. Either way, admission is free.
June 29 at 7:30 p.m., Astoria Park, Astoria; details here.
June 29 at 6:30 p.m., East River Picnic Area, Randall’s Island; details here.
Independence Day Fireworks at Orchard Beach Bronx
The sky over the Bronx lights up in anticipation of Independence Day this Thursday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. The show starts with live music and speakers before the fireworks get underway. Admission is free, but drivers will have to pay to park.
June 29, 6-9 p.m., Orchard Beach, Pelham Bay Park; details here.
4th of July Weekend at Time Out Market
The tony Time Out market on the Brooklyn waterfront starts its July 4th action a few days in advance, hosting DJ-helmed dance parties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. On Monday, and again on the big day, indulge in “bottomless brunch,” drink specials and even more evening dance parties.
June 30-July 4, times vary, Time Out Market, Brooklyn; details here.
Independence Day Weekend at Historic Richmond Town
Go back in time to the days of our forefathers and foremothers at Staten Island’s living-history experience. Take in musical performances, historical reenactments and period musket and fireworks demonstrations, be entertained by Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show and sign a replica of the Declaration of Independence.
July 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Richmond Town, Staten Island; details here.
The Day Party Independence Day Weekend
Brooklyn’s fabulous Day Party organization is mounting two stylish events this year. On Sunday, July 2, Ashanti and Ja Rule preview their Macy’s July 4th performances with their appearances at LitDigital DJ's Festival, also featuring Hoodcelebrityy. The lineup on Independence Day includes a live performance by Kehlani, along with sets by Noodles, First Choice, Big Reef and Rod.
July 2 at 3 p.m., July 4 at 2 p.m., The Brooklyn Boardwalk, Coney Island; details here.
The Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest
It’s a July 4 tradition, and it’s free of charge, so naturally we’re mentioning it: Nathan’s Famous, at the corner of Surf and Stillwell in Coney Island, will host its world-famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. Marvel at the sight of your fellow humans cramming one tube steak after another into their gaping maws … and then find yourself a salad. And if you can’t be present, watch it all go down (and hopefully stay down) on ESPN.
July 4, 10:45 a.m., Nathan’s Famous, Coney Island; details here.
New Jersey’s July 4th Celebration
While Macy’s has the East River covered, Jersey City will light up the Hudson during its own Independence Day celebration at Exchange Place in Jersey City. Live music starts at noon, culminating in sets by Funk Flex, DJ Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal) and Flo Rida. The Grucci family handles the pyro, which will be visible along the Hudson River Walkway, parts of the Heights and the north portion of Liberty State Park.
July 4, noon to 10 p.m., Exchange Place, Jersey City, NJ; details here.
Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks
The show everyone’s waiting for arrives on Tuesday evening, when the East River comes alive and alight with the annual spectacular put on by Macy’s. Big-name performers this year include Ashanti, Bebe Reixa, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan and – in what’s sure to be an acknowledgement of hip-hop’s 50th birthday – LL Cool J and The Roots (whose local joint concerts this week were canceled to allow for more prep time). Ideal vantage points for viewing include First Avenue at East 20th, 34th and 42nd Streets in Manhattan, Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, and Marsha P. Johnson State Park, Newtown Barge Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn. (And you don’t have to look hard online to find adult-oriented options for premium paid views.) But if you’re crowd-averse, the show will be telecast on NBC and Peacock.
July 4, 8 p.m., East River; details here.
Coney Island Fourth of July Fireworks
Maybe you don’t feel like messing with Manhattan, or maybe you’re attending the Day Party celebration… or maybe you plan to hit Nathan’s on Tuesday morning, and then not move much afterward. Whatever your motivation, you can watch the sky over Coney Island light up, free of charge, sometime after the Macy’s event is over.
July 4, 9:30 p.m., Coney Island Pier; details here.