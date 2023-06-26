The official Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration attracts the most attention in New York City, but there’s plenty more going on in and around town during the week leading up to Independence Day – starting tomorrow, in fact. Here’s a concise list of some freedom-celebrating destinations, gatherings and activities.

Fort Totten Park Independence Day Celebration

Fort Totten Park gets a jump on celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks display by the renowned Grucci family tomorrow night – the first to be mounted here in three years. Admission is free, gates open at 5 p.m., food trucks will be available on site and activities start at 6.

June 27, 6-9 p.m., Fort Totten Park, Bayside; details here.

Astoria Park Independence Day Celebration

You’ve got a choice of where to go to enjoy this year’s 39th annual Astoria Park fireworks show. The obvious option is Astoria Park itself, where a live performance by the Swingtime Big Band at 7:30 p.m.. precedes a fiery display by the busy Grucci family. Or you view the same show from a different perspective at the East River Picnic Area on Randall’s Island, where a fitness class and a Caribbean dance lesson set the stage for the celebration. Either way, admission is free.

June 29 at 7:30 p.m., Astoria Park, Astoria; details here.

June 29 at 6:30 p.m., East River Picnic Area, Randall’s Island; details here.

Independence Day Fireworks at Orchard Beach Bronx

The sky over the Bronx lights up in anticipation of Independence Day this Thursday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. The show starts with live music and speakers before the fireworks get underway. Admission is free, but drivers will have to pay to park.

June 29, 6-9 p.m., Orchard Beach, Pelham Bay Park; details here.

4th of July Weekend at Time Out Market

The tony Time Out market on the Brooklyn waterfront starts its July 4th action a few days in advance, hosting DJ-helmed dance parties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. On Monday, and again on the big day, indulge in “bottomless brunch,” drink specials and even more evening dance parties.

June 30-July 4, times vary, Time Out Market, Brooklyn; details here.

Independence Day Weekend at Historic Richmond Town

Go back in time to the days of our forefathers and foremothers at Staten Island’s living-history experience. Take in musical performances, historical reenactments and period musket and fireworks demonstrations, be entertained by Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show and sign a replica of the Declaration of Independence.

July 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Richmond Town, Staten Island; details here.