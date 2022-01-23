arrow Featured

Featured
The most recent city data available shows vendors got more tickets in the third quarter of 2021 than during the same period in 2019.
Early Addition: Does Your Selfie Need To Disrupt Thousand Of Lives Because You're Taking It In A Helicopter Over Manhattan?
Because a citizen detective group is tracking tourist choppers, here are your early links: Stormy Daniels v. Michael Avenatti, SoHo REI union, people wandering into subway tunnels, opting out of Valentine's Day promotional emails, and more.
“New York City dogs are at high risk [for leptospirosis] because of the rat population,” one local vet told WNYC/Gothamist. “Anywhere there’s runoff, you’re at risk.”
MacGruber joins QAnon, Kristen Wiig sings about jars of beer, Sarah Sherman roasts Colin Jost, and Jost and Pete Davidson talk about becoming ferryboat owners on the latest episode of SNL.
The Prospect Heights shop just added this ingenious creation to their lineup.
"When the world shut down we was able to really see what the real issues were.”
Robot vacuum gone rogue, very good warm dog, toilet paper deliveries, and more.
Those who face immediate eviction are renters whose cases were decided before the pandemic.
The officer, Jason Rivera of the 32nd Precinct, was responding to a domestic dispute.
Mayor Adams has called the creation of a program a “moral imperative” for the city.
The incident occurred on West 135th Street, after 6 p.m., police said.
Because you'd love to buy a castle, sure, why not, check out today's end-of-day links: that whole West Elm Caleb thing, Will Forte's best SNL sketches, CBD vs COVID, Oscar host rumors, chill cat navigator, and more.
Civilians make about $50,000 less than uniformed officers on average, according to the Independent Budget Office.
Some teachers pointed to math assessments with 20-25 problems in small font squeezed onto a single page that elementary schoolers are supposed to complete within three minutes or less.
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of Newark's University Hospital, discusses how the deployment will help improve health care for patients with and without COVID-19.
Kamara’s wife and two daughters are among at least eight people who remain hospitalized nearly two weeks after the January 9th fire that killed 17 people.
The two SNL stars went in on a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry and the mayor is pretty excited about it.
Because "Bat Out Of Hell" has multiple meanings, here are your early links: mourning a Brooklyn movie theater, Chris Cuomo testimony, Trump's new lawyer, live-action Aristocats, RIP Louie Anderson, rocking horse, and more.
The New York group, which represents more than 70 groups, decried the epidemic of violence against Asian Americans.
New York City tends to quiet down in the winter, but the critters inhabiting its parks still manage to keep wildlife technician Marty Woess running around.
Adams, who has called city government “dysfunctional,” says he wants to consolidate managerial jobs.
Oswald Feliz was named head of a special committee to investigate and prevent fires similar to Twin Parks, which happened in his district.
The new Manhattan DA said he has "a lot to learn" about communications, but said he will still push for fewer prosecutions of low-level crimes.
Because anti-maskers are still behaving badly on airplanes, check out today's end-of-day links: unethical medical advice, Campbell's Brothtails, sexy M&M, CIA doubts Havana Syndrome is thing, dog bounces baby, and more.
Governors Island just became more accessible with extended ferry service. And now your dog can go, too.
The line would connect to 17 subway stations and the Long Island Rail Road.
Congestion pricing is supposed to start in 2023.
Movie theater owners suddenly received approval to seek beer and wine licenses Wednesday.
"Bill was as nice and down to Earth as you would expect," he added. "There are not many big time celebs that would be do something like that. People were so excited to see him."
