arrow Featured

News
Street Vendor Tickets Are On The Rise, A Year After City Moved Enforcement From NYPD
The most recent city data available shows vendors got more tickets in the third quarter of 2021 than during the same period in 2019.
9 hours ago
Arts & Entertainment
Early Addition: Does Your Selfie Need To Disrupt Thousand Of Lives Because You're Taking It In A Helicopter Over Manhattan?
Because a citizen detective group is tracking tourist choppers, here are your early links: Stormy Daniels v. Michael Avenatti, SoHo REI union, people wandering into subway tunnels, opting out of Valentine's Day promotional emails, and more.
3 hours ago
News
City Investigating Dog Deaths Possibly Linked To Brooklyn Park
“New York City dogs are at high risk [for leptospirosis] because of the rat population,” one local vet told WNYC/Gothamist. “Anywhere there’s runoff, you’re at risk.”
23 hours ago
Arts & Entertainment
SNL Recap: Will Forte Hosts, And Colin Jost & Pete Davidson Talk SI Ferry Ownership
MacGruber joins QAnon, Kristen Wiig sings about jars of beer, Sarah Sherman roasts Colin Jost, and Jost and Pete Davidson talk about becoming ferryboat owners on the latest episode of SNL.
Jan 23, 4:14 PM
Food
Best Of Both Worlds? Meet The Amazing New Chicken Soup Sandwich From R&D Foods Gallery
The Prospect Heights shop just added this ingenious creation to their lineup.
Jan 23, 1:01 PM
News
In Wake Of Fatal Shooting Of NYPD Officer, Harlem Residents Look For Answers To Gun Violence
"When the world shut down we was able to really see what the real issues were.”
Jan 23, 2:49 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Extra Extra: Roomba If You Want To, Roomba Around The World
Robot vacuum gone rogue, very good warm dog, toilet paper deliveries, and more.
Jan 22, 10:27 PM
News
One Week After Eviction Moratorium Ends, Thousands Of At-Risk Tenants Seek Assistance
Those who face immediate eviction are renters whose cases were decided before the pandemic.
Jan 22, 4:00 PM
News
Adams Orders Flags Lowered At City Government Buildings To Honor Officer Killed In Line Of Duty
The officer, Jason Rivera of the 32nd Precinct, was responding to a domestic dispute.
Jan 22, 3:38 PM
News
The Mayor Pledged Subsidized Child Care. The New Council Speaker Wants To Make It Happen.
Mayor Adams has called the creation of a program a “moral imperative” for the city.
Jan 22, 12:00 PM
News
One Officer Fatally Shot, Another "Fighting For His Life" In Harlem
The incident occurred on West 135th Street, after 6 p.m., police said.
Jan 22, 1:14 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Extra Extra: Can Japan's Alpha Monkey Queen Have It All?
Because you'd love to buy a castle, sure, why not, check out today's end-of-day links: that whole West Elm Caleb thing, Will Forte's best SNL sketches, CBD vs COVID, Oscar host rumors, chill cat navigator, and more.
Jan 21, 10:19 PM
News
Comptroller Finds Conflicting Data, Few Clear Answers In Audit Of NYPD Civilian Hiring
Civilians make about $50,000 less than uniformed officers on average, according to the Independent Budget Office.
Jan 21, 8:19 PM
News
Some NYC Teachers Worry "Learning Loss" Tests Will Exacerbate The Problem
Some teachers pointed to math assessments with 20-25 problems in small font squeezed onto a single page that elementary schoolers are supposed to complete within three minutes or less.
Jan 21, 7:51 PM
News
'Incredible Morale Boost:' Military Medical Team Arrives At NJ University Hospital
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of Newark's University Hospital, discusses how the deployment will help improve health care for patients with and without COVID-19.
Jan 21, 6:39 PM
News
Nine-Month-Old Among At Least Eight People Still Hospitalized After Bronx Fire
Kamara’s wife and two daughters are among at least eight people who remain hospitalized nearly two weeks after the January 9th fire that killed 17 people.
Jan 21, 6:06 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Eric Adams Is All Aboard With The Colin Jost/Pete Davidson Ferry Club
The two SNL stars went in on a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry and the mayor is pretty excited about it.
Jan 21, 5:10 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Early Addition: RIP Meat Loaf, An Incredible Singer And Ruthless JV Softball Coach
Because "Bat Out Of Hell" has multiple meanings, here are your early links: mourning a Brooklyn movie theater, Chris Cuomo testimony, Trump's new lawyer, live-action Aristocats, RIP Louie Anderson, rocking horse, and more.
Jan 21, 3:40 PM
News
Asian American Federation Urges End To The Violence
The New York group, which represents more than 70 groups, decried the epidemic of violence against Asian Americans.
Jan 21, 12:31 PM
News
Freezing Baby Swans And Dumped Pythons: Here’s How One Woman Saves Animals In Prospect Park
New York City tends to quiet down in the winter, but the critters inhabiting its parks still manage to keep wildlife technician Marty Woess running around.
Jan 21, 11:30 AM
News
NYC Has Its Largest Municipal Workforce Ever. Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Shrink It.
Adams, who has called city government “dysfunctional,” says he wants to consolidate managerial jobs.
Jan 21, 10:01 AM
News
In The Wake Of Bronx Fire, Councilmember Wants To Raise The Heat In NYC
Oswald Feliz was named head of a special committee to investigate and prevent fires similar to Twin Parks, which happened in his district.
Jan 20, 11:47 PM
News
Bragg Admits He Botched Policy Rollout, But Stands By Controversial Memo
The new Manhattan DA said he has "a lot to learn" about communications, but said he will still push for fewer prosecutions of low-level crimes.
Jan 20, 10:16 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Extra Extra: Finally, Cocktails Made With Hearty Soup Broth
Because anti-maskers are still behaving badly on airplanes, check out today's end-of-day links: unethical medical advice, Campbell's Brothtails, sexy M&M, CIA doubts Havana Syndrome is thing, dog bounces baby, and more.
Jan 20, 9:42 PM
Arts & Entertainment
More Ferries & More Dogs Coming To Governors Island This Year
Governors Island just became more accessible with extended ferry service. And now your dog can go, too.
Jan 20, 8:35 PM
News
Brooklyn-Queens Interborough Express Rail Project Quickly Moves To Next Phase
The line would connect to 17 subway stations and the Long Island Rail Road.
Jan 20, 8:29 PM
News
Hochul Paves Way Forward For Congestion Pricing With New Laws And Penalties for Toll Evaders
Congestion pricing is supposed to start in 2023.
Jan 20, 8:19 PM
Food
Coming Soon To NY Movie Theaters: Beer & Wine
Movie theater owners suddenly received approval to seek beer and wine licenses Wednesday.
Jan 20, 6:06 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Watch Bill Murray Serenade Washington Square Park With Surprise Performance
"Bill was as nice and down to Earth as you would expect," he added. "There are not many big time celebs that would be do something like that. People were so excited to see him."
Jan 20, 4:58 PM
