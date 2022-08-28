arrow Featured

Advertisement
News
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure.
10 hours ago
News
No, NY won’t be taxing the forgiven debt on your federal student loans
The decision will help save borrowers several hundreds of dollars.
47 mins ago
News
Afternoon Addition: $10K of canceled student loans covers one month of NYC rent right now
Because 10 grand ain't it what it used to be, here are your afternoon links.
2 hours ago
News
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting on Coney Island boardwalk
Police say the gunfire erupted just before midnight near Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 29th Street – a few blocks west of the Wonder Wheel.
Aug 28, 1:44 PM
News
Dozens of NY lawmakers want Mastercard, American Express to flag suspicious gun store purchases
Lawmakers are pushing for a unique code to ID gun stores, like the ones used for everything from grocers to antique shops.
Aug 28, 8:01 AM
News
NYC horse carriage union retires Ryder to farm, as activists continue to call for industry ban
Ryder collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10th, stoking the ire of animal rights activists.
Aug 27, 11:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Weekend arts planner: Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, Brad Mehldau
It’s impossible to keep up with everything happening in New York City arts and culture, but here are a few recommendations for events you shouldn’t miss.
Aug 27, 10:53 AM
News
NY immigrant advocacy groups say $40 million needed to help asylum seekers
The money would go toward medical services, interpreters, legal assistance, and resettlement services.
Aug 26, 7:15 PM
News
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate.
Aug 26, 6:31 PM
News
NYC school budget lawsuit will likely drag past start of academic year
Arguments in a case brought by parents and teachers against City Hall won't start until weeks after school begins.
Aug 26, 5:23 PM
News
Extra Extra: Good luck making it to Burning Man in that jalopy
Because highway authorities are concerned about all the weird illegal "vehicles" that are about to break down on the drive to Burning Man, here are your end-of-day links: NYC garbage truck art, Saudi-backed golf in the Bronx, Shaq's flat Earth theories, Richard Simmons speaks, keyboard hive, and more.
Aug 26, 4:31 PM
Arts & Entertainment
21 NYC concerts, festivals, and music events you don’t want to miss this fall
From huge events by Roxy Music, Mary J. Blige, and Pavement to important showcases for rising stars like Rema, Kali Malone, Remi Wolf, and Seth Parker Woods, here are the fall music events you don't want to miss.
Aug 26, 4:31 PM
News
NJ says 30 landlords broke new law barring discrimination against tenants with criminal pasts
The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes.
Aug 26, 3:31 PM
News
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York.
Aug 26, 2:16 PM
News
First juvenile monkeypox case reported in NYC
It’s the second reported juvenile case in the state since the outbreak began.
Aug 26, 10:52 AM
News
Early Addition: Jared Kushner is getting in shape for eternal life
Because Trump's son-in-law said there's a good possibility his generation might live forever because of science, here are your early links: Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers, rocky roller coaster ride in NJ, the earthquake capital of South Carolina, Shia LaBeouf joins the Catholic craze, 12-year-old convinced that ESPN is rigging the Little League World Series, a tiny replica of the Friends apartment, and more.
Aug 26, 9:49 AM
News
Stellar weather projected in NYC for one of the last weekends of summer
Don’t sleep on your second to last weekend of summer!
Updated: Aug 26, 10:33 AM
News
NYC enlists community groups to help close monkeypox vaccine gaps for Black and brown residents
The city’s health department plans to award $5 million to community groups to produce targeted educational materials and conduct in-person outreach in bars and clubs to help reduce vaccine disparities.
Aug 26, 5:01 AM
News
Commuters sound off at MTA’s first congestion pricing public hearing
Hundreds had signed up to be heard on Thursday as the city prepares to begin charging drivers in parts of the city to relieve traffic.
Updated: Aug 26, 10:39 AM
News
NJ health officials detect first 3 cases of West Nile virus this year
An average of eight people are infected with West Nile virus every year, but 2021 ended well above that with 36 human cases, the health department said, due to heightened levels in mosquitoes recently.
Updated: Aug 26, 10:44 AM
News
New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing
Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said.
Updated: Aug 26, 4:37 PM
News
Extra Extra: 1,000 people are about to share their thoughts on congestion pricing at a series of public forums
Because community engagement is important, here are your end-of-day links: subway platforms are hot, Metro Weather guy is very hot, the Tompkins Square Park bathroom is gross, Florida duo guilty of stealing Joe Biden's daughter's diary, an extremely toxic tree, a wet dog looks like a baby seal, and more.
Aug 25, 4:16 PM
News
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers.
Aug 25, 4:00 PM
News
Gov. Kathy Hochul sounds support for NYC class-size bill, with changes
On WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show,” the Democrat suggested she may soon sign the bill along with a change in how it is funded.
Aug 25, 3:25 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Attention must be paid to NYC's must-see fall theater and dance events
New York theater companies shed new light on canonical works by Arthur Miller and Lorraine Hansberry, and Solange Knowles crashes the ballet scene.
Aug 25, 1:20 PM
News
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife.
Aug 25, 1:01 PM
News
Ready to rank: Close NY congressional race reignites debate on ranked-choice voting
Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn’t in place for congressional and state primaries.
Updated: Aug 25, 12:14 PM
News
Early Addition: Hip yoga studio that collected cash payments in empty tissue boxes allegedly didn't pay taxes
Because Yoga to the People has been charged with defrauding the IRS, here are your early links: Cops ordered to stop chatting on the job, low primary turnout, dirty water at Long Island beaches, Missouri school district bringing spanking back, cargo ships want to be sailboats again, intense twin situation, fearless goose, and more.
Aug 25, 10:45 AM
News
NJ's handling of COVID at veterans homes under fresh scrutiny — 41 new lawsuits filed
Workers say as they were on the frontlines, they were barred from wearing masks.
Updated: Aug 25, 11:24 AM
