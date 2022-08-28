arrow Featured

Featured
Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure.
The decision will help save borrowers several hundreds of dollars.
Because 10 grand ain't it what it used to be, here are your afternoon links.
Police say the gunfire erupted just before midnight near Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 29th Street – a few blocks west of the Wonder Wheel.
Lawmakers are pushing for a unique code to ID gun stores, like the ones used for everything from grocers to antique shops.
Ryder collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen on Aug. 10th, stoking the ire of animal rights activists.
It’s impossible to keep up with everything happening in New York City arts and culture, but here are a few recommendations for events you shouldn’t miss.
The money would go toward medical services, interpreters, legal assistance, and resettlement services.
Advertisement
Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate.
Arguments in a case brought by parents and teachers against City Hall won't start until weeks after school begins.
Because highway authorities are concerned about all the weird illegal "vehicles" that are about to break down on the drive to Burning Man, here are your end-of-day links: NYC garbage truck art, Saudi-backed golf in the Bronx, Shaq's flat Earth theories, Richard Simmons speaks, keyboard hive, and more.
From huge events by Roxy Music, Mary J. Blige, and Pavement to important showcases for rising stars like Rema, Kali Malone, Remi Wolf, and Seth Parker Woods, here are the fall music events you don't want to miss.
The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes.
A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York.
It’s the second reported juvenile case in the state since the outbreak began.
Advertisement
Because Trump's son-in-law said there's a good possibility his generation might live forever because of science, here are your early links: Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers, rocky roller coaster ride in NJ, the earthquake capital of South Carolina, Shia LaBeouf joins the Catholic craze, 12-year-old convinced that ESPN is rigging the Little League World Series, a tiny replica of the Friends apartment, and more.
Don’t sleep on your second to last weekend of summer!
The city’s health department plans to award $5 million to community groups to produce targeted educational materials and conduct in-person outreach in bars and clubs to help reduce vaccine disparities.
Hundreds had signed up to be heard on Thursday as the city prepares to begin charging drivers in parts of the city to relieve traffic.
An average of eight people are infected with West Nile virus every year, but 2021 ended well above that with 36 human cases, the health department said, due to heightened levels in mosquitoes recently.
Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said.
Extra Extra: 1,000 people are about to share their thoughts on congestion pricing at a series of public forums
Because community engagement is important, here are your end-of-day links: subway platforms are hot, Metro Weather guy is very hot, the Tompkins Square Park bathroom is gross, Florida duo guilty of stealing Joe Biden's daughter's diary, an extremely toxic tree, a wet dog looks like a baby seal, and more.
Advertisement
Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers.
On WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show,” the Democrat suggested she may soon sign the bill along with a change in how it is funded.
New York theater companies shed new light on canonical works by Arthur Miller and Lorraine Hansberry, and Solange Knowles crashes the ballet scene.
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife.
Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn’t in place for congressional and state primaries.
Early Addition: Hip yoga studio that collected cash payments in empty tissue boxes allegedly didn't pay taxes
Because Yoga to the People has been charged with defrauding the IRS, here are your early links: Cops ordered to stop chatting on the job, low primary turnout, dirty water at Long Island beaches, Missouri school district bringing spanking back, cargo ships want to be sailboats again, intense twin situation, fearless goose, and more.
Workers say as they were on the frontlines, they were barred from wearing masks.
Advertisement
More Results
Read More In: